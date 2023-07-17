Through the electronic tax portal.. the launch of the “No Objection to Transfer of Ownership” service

The General Tax Authority announced the closure of its outlets in government service centers, and to facilitate the taxpayers to complete their transactions easily and smoothly, the taxpayers can submit a request for no objection to the transfer of ownership, through the electronic tax portal. This service is designed to change the shares of partners in a company (a) by selling all or part of the shares to one of the partners registered in the commercial register or to new persons (partners).

This service is an important link between the General Tax Authority and its partners from the relevant government agencies, and the taxpayers. Through the electronic tax portal, the taxpayers can manage, calculate and review the different types of taxes, and know the procedures for their transactions, in accordance with the tax laws in Qatar.

The electronic tax portal aims to provide the best tax services and make them available in an effective and easy way, as it helps taxpayers to know the procedures for their transactions electronically, which contributes to achieving better results in general for the state.

Taxpayers can enter the “Tareeba” electronic portal, complete the request for a no-objection certificate for the transfer of ownership, and submit two types of no-objection certificate request – change of ownership – and a tax clearance. In addition, auditors can inquire about their requests through the Single Window – Ministry of Commerce and Industry.