Through virtual reality .. Qatar Airways elevates the Qverse experience

Qatar Airways, as a pioneer in the world of innovation, introduced a new Qverse experience, allowing all its customers to navigate their travel arrangements in an exciting virtual reality world before entering the airport. The best airline in the world invited all customers to experience the travel experience of the future with “Sama”, the first member of the cabin crew with “MetaHuman” technology, through an interactive digital tour that starts from the check-in area to the distinguished and luxurious passenger lounges and ends at Board the Qatar Airways aircraft in the Business Class and Economy Class cabins.

The digital experience has been enhanced to include Business and Economy Class cabins on the Boeing 787-9B, as well as Qsuite and Economy Class cabins on the Airbus A350-1000. In addition, passengers will be able to explore the splendor and luxury of the Al Safwa First Class Lounge and enjoy the calm atmosphere of the Al Mourjan Business Class Lounge at Hamad International Airport.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, said: “Through the world of advanced technology, we have been able to open new horizons for our customers to explore our exceptional and incomparable services. Qatar Airways has always been distinguished and a pioneer in all fields, and the online booking experience is the best proof of that. The Qatari carrier has invested in Qverse to give our valued customers an opportunity to experience our five-star services and take a tour on board our aircraft, as well as at the award-winning Hamad International Airport. of international awards.”

Qverse users get the opportunity to benefit from a 10% coupon while exploring the benefits of Qverse, and the coupon can be used when booking first, business or economy class tickets with Qatar Airways.

Qverse will allow Qatar Airways customers to experience the exceptional luxury of traveling with Qatar Airways through virtual reality and prior to confirming their reservation across our growing network of more than 160 destinations. It will offer valued customers while they are roaming in the virtual world of Qverse, the best travel offers for the next six months. In addition, customers will be immersed in the world of virtual reality on board Qatar Airways aircraft to explore the luxurious cabins and menus in Business Class and Economy Class.

Travelers from all over the world can learn about the services and products of the best airline in the world by presenting the experience in several languages, namely Arabic, Chinese (traditional and simplified), English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Thai. .

Qatar Airways had entered the world of virtual metaverse with the launch of the modern Qverse experience in April 2022. This experience allowed visitors to the Qatar Airways website to explore the check-in area for first and business class at Hamad International Airport, and the interior of the cabins of the Qatar Airways plane. Including a Qsuite seat for men. It also provided a member of the hospitality crew with MetaHuman technology, to provide an interactive digital experience for the airline’s customers.