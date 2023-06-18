To promote the listed companies.. Qatar Stock Exchange launches an investment tour in London

The Qatar Stock Exchange in the British capital concluded a promotional campaign aimed at introducing the companies listed therein and informing the international investment community of the advantages of investing in the shares of these companies. This promotional campaign was held within the framework of the HSBC Investment Forum that was held in London and included for the first time all Gulf stock exchanges. This promotional campaign comes in the context of the Qatar Stock Exchange’s strategy aimed at expanding the investor base, attracting more foreign investments, and demonstrating the strength and potential of the capital markets in the State of Qatar.

Through this forum, fund managers and international investment institutions held many meetings with representatives of a number of major Qatari companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, which include QNB, Commercial Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, Masraf Al Rayan, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Insurance Company, Gulf Warehousing Company, Mesaieed Holding Company, Industries Qatar and Company Gulf International Services, Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company, Ooredoo, Nakilat Company, Milaha Company, Aamal Company, and Baladna Company.

The Gulf Stock Exchanges Forum provides an opportunity for international investors to evaluate investment opportunities with leading companies in the region, including Qatari companies, which reflects the increasing tendency of international investment institutions to invest in regional capital markets, of which the Gulf stock exchanges are an important part of these markets.

Mr. Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Emadi, Acting CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange, expressed his satisfaction with the keenness of Qatari listed companies to develop their relations with international investment entities looking to invest in the Qatar Stock Exchange. He pointed out that the promotional tours to introduce the advantages of investing in the Qatar Stock Exchange are an essential part of the stock exchange’s strategy aimed at developing a diversified base of local and international investors, which contributes to the development of financial markets in the State of Qatar, stressing the importance of introducing investment opportunities in the Qatari economy and developments in the markets. Finance in the State of Qatar.

Al-Emadi indicated that these initiatives come in the context of the Stock Exchange’s commitment to enhancing access for Qatari companies to global financial markets, adding that these initiatives also constitute an opportunity to introduce investors to the achievements of the Qatar Stock Exchange aimed at enhancing the investment attractiveness of listed Qatari companies. And that the Qatar Stock Exchange seeks to move to the next stage of its strategy to develop the range of products and services offered to local, regional and international investors.

Officials of the Qatar Stock Exchange and companies participating in the campaign held several successful meetings over the course of the forum with portfolio managers and investment institutions, during which they were briefed on the developments in the work of these companies and the results they achieved over the past few years.

During the two days of the forum, Qatar’s listed companies received more than one hundred and fifty meeting requests from managers of more than fifty international investment institutions. In this context, it should be noted that the share of foreign investors in trading values ​​on the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded remarkable increases over the years 2022 and 2023.