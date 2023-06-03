Today, under the auspices of the Prime Minister, the “First Qatar Forum” will discuss experiences in the real estate sector

Under the auspices of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the first edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum 2023, organized by the Ministry of Municipality for two days, will start today, Sunday, at the Doha Sheraton Hotel under the slogan “Regulations and Legislations for an Optimum Quality of Life and the Real Estate Industry.” sustainable”, with the participation of a number of Their Excellencies ministers and CEOs working in the real estate sector, in addition to many active personalities from inside and outside Qatar.

The forum, which is attended by 35 speakers and 1,500 leaders, decision makers, experts and actors in the real estate sector at the local and international levels, highlights the best regional and global experiences and practices related to the real estate sector, with the aim of enhancing the process of creating a distinguished climate for the real estate investment sector and formulating the methodologies and mechanisms necessary to manage it. And its development in a way that achieves the aspirations of the State of Qatar in supporting and reviving this vital sector, as it leads the development locomotive for many other sectors.

The forum includes many discussion sessions and workshops dealing with a number of main axes, such as future directions for the real estate sector, shaping the future of the real estate sector, governance of the real estate sector, digital innovation for a sustainable real estate industry, the real estate sector after hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the investor’s journey. between reality and hope, financing policies and mechanisms, and cities of the future for a better quality of life, while the workshops deal with four topics, which are mortgage and real estate financing systems, Qatari real estate investment (stages, challenges and solutions), real estate evaluation, international reference and professional practice, and real estate development project management and facilities management programs.

The organizing committee of the forum had announced earlier the launch of a website for the forum (through which the necessary services and facilities are provided to the participants, stressing the ease of the registration process for participation in the conference. It noted the provision of logistical assistance to the participants to follow up on places of residence, transportation and all other logistical details related to residence during the session. Forum business.

The organizing committee of the forum also announced the organization of an accompanying exhibition on the sidelines of the forum, with the aim of presenting the latest technology in the sustainable real estate industry.

The Ministry of Municipality is organizing the first edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum in partnership with the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Justice and Finance, in addition to “Expo 2023 Doha” and the Qatari Diar Company. vital sector.

The Qatar Real Estate Forum is a diverse platform that brings together business leaders in the real estate sector at all levels, locally, regionally and globally, in order to set a roadmap for the real estate development process, encourage young national cadres working in this sector, and support the implementation of the real estate sector development strategy in the State of Qatar and its outputs. In light of the distinguished position that Qatar currently occupies as a prosperous financial, commercial and economic center.