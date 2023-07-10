Total Energies announces the start of production at the Absheron field in Azerbaijan

The French energy giant, Total Energies, announced today the start of production in the Absheron gas field, located in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Azerbaijani oil and gas company, SOCAR.

“Total Energies” said in a statement: The launch of the “first phase of the development of the natural gas condensate field” will provide a production capacity of four million cubic meters per day of gas and 12 thousand barrels per day of gas condensate.

Total Energies and SOCAR, during the signing of an agreement in 2016, estimated the field’s capacity at about 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, noting that production in the field targets the local market in Azerbaijan.

Nicola Teraz, General Manager of Exploration Production at Total Energies, said that the project is part of the company’s strategy to meet the growing global demand for gas.