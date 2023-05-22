Total Energies concludes the (Al-Riyadah) Energy Symposium 2023

The Leadership in Energy Symposium 2023, organized by Total Energy – Qatar, concluded successfully, serving its purpose as a platform for students and young professionals to gain practical knowledge of current challenges in the field of energy.

The symposium, which was held from 15 to 17 May 2023, contributed to the growth and development of more than 220 participants from various universities and institutions in Qatar. By combining industry and academic study, the symposium also provided the participants with a unique opportunity to gain knowledge and knowledge through fruitful discussions with experienced professors that dealt with various challenges facing the industry.

Throughout the symposium, special focus was placed on the importance of sustainability and the need to transition to cleaner energy sources in order to effectively confront the issue of climate change.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Mathieu Bouyet, General Manager of Total Energies – Qatar and representative of the group, expressed his pleasure in organizing the seminar, saying: “Al Riyadah is a unique platform for students and young professionals to interact with the experienced and highly skilled professors of Total Energies. The large number of participants in this fourth edition expressed their desire to expand their knowledge and take advantage of growth opportunities in the dynamic energy sector. «

This year coincides with the holding of the fourth edition of this awaited symposium, which is an integral part of the broad Tamkeen programme. Total Energy-Qatar launched the Tamkeen program in 2021, which aims to enhance education and training opportunities, and contribute to the development of local talent to succeed in the energy industry. Since its inception, it has benefited more than 1,600 people, and increasingly, from various university lectures, expert workshops, on-the-job training, and capacity building events.

Total Energies organized this symposium in collaboration with the Total Energies Professors Association (TPA), an association of more than 250 experts in various fields of Total Energies working and retired experts from various fields who devote part of their time to holding lectures. The topic of the symposium was discussing challenges in the field of energy. Professor Christian Gerrit and Jerome Ferrer shared with the audience their extensive experiences and expertise in the energy sector, providing valuable insights in the field of the energy sector, and this included several topics, including sustainability, innovation, and the impact of recent geopolitical events on the industry specifically in Europe.

In addition to the discussions at the symposium, the event included a presentation of models of teamwork activities, skill building and opportunities for participants to network with colleagues and industry professionals. The human resource development teams at Total Energy-Qatar also applied experimental interviews to students, helping them to enhance their personal skills and abilities and prepare them for future job opportunities.

The symposium concluded with a dinner party attended by a number of dignitaries from the academic and industrial institutions partnering with Total Energy – Qatar, as well as the participants in the symposium. Dr. Salem Al-Nuaimi, President of Doha University of Science and Technology (UDST), who was the guest speaker at the Entrepreneurship Dinner 2023, highlighted. In his speech at the ceremony, Al Nuaimi highlighted the importance of building strong relationships between academic and industrial institutions, and praised the role of Total Energies in supporting many initiatives, such as Tamkeen. Dr. Al Nuaimi praised the efforts made to provide valuable support and opportunities for students, stressing the positive impact on their education and preparing them for a promising career.

At the closing ceremony, Mathieu Bouyet expressed his gratitude to the Total Energies Professors Association (TPA) and all the educational and industry institutions who supported the event, saying: “I would like to thank all the participating parties for their valuable contributions and support. The success achieved by the symposium would not have been possible without this active participation.

Mr. Mathieu Bouyet explained that this seminar is in line with the sustainability strategy of Total Energies and contributing to the development of relations with society in all the countries in which we operate, and leadership reflects our commitment as a long-term partner to the State of Qatar and partners such as Qatar Energy Company.

Bouyet also highlighted the importance of leadership in preparing, nurturing and developing young talents in Qatar, saying, “The leadership symposium contributes to helping young talents in Qatar to develop research and investigation capabilities and expand their horizons of knowledge and openness to knowledge. Having professors with such extensive practical experience in the industry helps young talents develop their practical understanding of the energy sector.”