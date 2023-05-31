Total Energies – Qatar celebrates World Safety Day

Total Energies Qatar recently organized a successful World Safety Day event at three of its sites to promote safety across all of its operations.

The event was organized in Halul Island, the Emerald Driller platform in the DP4 area in the Gulf field, and the Total Energy Research Center in Qatar, and was attended by more than 300 employees and contractors. The celebration focused on the issue of controlling technological risks in industrial activities, which play a key role in achieving Total Energy’s goal of protecting people, the environment and assets during its operations.

At the event, Total Energy Qatar reaffirmed its continued commitment to safety, which is evident in its safety record of more than five and a half consecutive years without any injury or lost time (LTI). This achievement is testament to Total Energy’s unwavering interest in safety and risk management, as well as the commitment of its employees and contractors to apply the best safety standards and practices in their daily work.

During his inaugural speech at Gulf Facilities on Halul Island, Mathieu Bouyet, General Manager and Group Representative for Total Energy – Qatar said, “Safety is our core value. It is implemented daily by our employees and contractors with the common goal of zero accidents. Safety is not only about following occupational safety rules, but also about controlling all risks related to operations to prevent accidents that can affect people, the environment and assets. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that our business is conducted safely and responsibly. Whether you are an offshore rig operator or an engineer designing new technologies, safety should always be at the forefront of your thinking and concern, and this is cultural. Therefore, let us celebrate World Safety Day by rededicating ourselves to the cause of safety and making sure that we all do our part to keep ourselves and our colleagues safe.”

During the event, Total Energy Qatar also highlighted the achievements made in the Gulf field, which is jointly owned by Total Energy and Qatar Energy and operated by Total Energy.

Among other accomplishments, Bouyet congratulated the onshore teams in Doha and the offshore teams in the Gulf field for successfully completing a 5-day field shutdown in April this year that included all 8 offshore platforms in the Gulf field, with over 200 activities completed without any incidents. accidents, demonstrating Total Energies’ ability to conduct its complex operations safely and efficiently.

“These achievements are a testament to Total Energy’s continued commitment to safety and risk management, and its dedication to acting responsibly in all of its activities,” Bouillon concluded.

Total Energy Qatar also took the occasion to celebrate the Safety Recognition of the Year recipients at each of its sites as part of its employee appreciation programme, presenting awards to employees and contractors who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to safety.