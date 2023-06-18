Tourism is racing against time, and Qatari investments are expanding globally

Qatari tourism has achieved remarkable achievements over the past years, thanks to the efforts made by the state to upgrade the tourism product and encourage domestic tourism for citizens and residents, in addition to attracting tourism from abroad, increasing the number of tourists, and attracting about 5.6 million tourists this year.

Estimates confirm that investment in the tourism sector will grow to $4 billion by 2028, with the share of the tourism sector in GDP reaching $36.57 billion.

investment environment

The State of Qatar provides a flexible investment environment for those wishing to invest in the tourism and hotel sectors, in addition to a package of incentives that include: advanced infrastructure and a high rate of tourism spending as a result of the growth of per capita GDP, as well as the possibility of allocating lands for practicing tourism activities under long-term contracts, and tax exemption. On income for a period of up to 10 years in some sectors, and granting permission to import necessary materials for investment projects, in addition to exemption from customs duties imposed on machinery required for investment projects, and allowing the transfer of investment revenues or returns without any obstacles and in any currency.

A global portfolio of hotels and hospitality

Qatar has a global portfolio of tourism investments in parts of the world that includes international hotels. Katara Hospitality, formerly known as Qatar National Hotels, was founded in 1970 by the Government of Qatar and since then has adopted a pioneering approach to developing the hospitality scene in the country.

The company was renamed Katara Hospitality in 2012 to reflect the company’s heritage and international expansion plans. Katara Hospitality aims to develop a collection of unique properties that celebrate hospitality icons around the world

The company’s journey over the years has seen a series of first steps since its inception to manage the Gulf Hotel – now the Gulf Marriott Hotel in Doha – the first five-star hotel in the country.

With the opening of the Sheraton Doha Resort and Convention Hotel in 1982, the company introduced Qatar’s first internationally branded hotel. Katara Hospitality’s portfolio includes a unique group of glamorous edifices in prestigious locations in the State of Qatar, and beyond. They have reached maximum levels of cash flow from the assets, investing prudently to ensure that these assets continue to meet the demands of a highly competitive market. The company’s portfolio currently in Qatar includes: Doha Marriott Gulf Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel – Doha, Mövenpick Hotel Doha, Frij Sharq Hotel & Resort, Sheraton Doha Resort & Convention Center, Somerset West Bay Doha, Sealine Beach Resort by a Murwab Resort, Simaisma Resort by a Murwab Resort. , The Avenue – a Murwab Hotel, Al Bait Hotel Apartments managed by a Murwab, The West House Hotel and Apartments, Katara Lusail Marina Towers and its hotels, City Gate Hotel, Jouri Hotel, a Murwab Hotel, Al Messila Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Rixos Resort Qetaifan North Island, Beach Resort Salwa.

Katara Hospitality plays an important role in the development of the strategic development witnessed by the State of Qatar, and as the leading institution for the hospitality sector in the country, we invest in the best international hotels ever, in order to restore their former glory, while we often add our own touches that make them more attractive and memorable. since when.

The company’s portfolio currently includes international hotels including: Plaza Hotel managed by Fairmont, Grosvenor House managed by JW Marriott, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, Buddha-Bar Hotel Paris, Hotel Peninsula Paris, InterContinental Hotel Carlton Cannes, InterContinental Hotel Amstel Amsterdam, InterContinental Hotel Madrid, Excelsior Hotel Gallia – a Luxury Collection Milan, The Westin Excelsior Hotel Rome, The Savoy Hotel by Fairmont, Hotel Schweizerhof Bern, Renaissance Sharm El Sheikh Golden View Beach Hotel, Shiva-sum Resort, Raffles Hotel Singapore, Royal Savoy Hotel Lausanne, Adria Hotel London , The Taverne Hotel & Resort 1879 Bürgenstock, The Palace Hotel & Conference Center Lake Lucerne, The Burgenstock Hotel & Alpine Resort – Lake Lucerne, Serviced Apartments at The Bürgenstock Resort – Lake Lucerne, Grosvenor House London, managed by JW Marriott.

A report by Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company confirms that plans are continuing to build facilities in line with the Qatari interest in developing the tourism and hotel sector.

The report adds: Strategic projects such as the expansion of Hamad International Airport and Hamad Port, in addition to railway projects and the development of road infrastructure in addition to hosting global events, will be the main driver for the growth of the construction sector. These strategic projects will also contribute to the recovery of the retail and hospitality sector in the future when completed. The report indicates that there are a number of hospitality sector projects distributed among 4- and 5-star hotels and resorts that are currently being built in Qatar and are in different stages of construction. A number of entertainment facilities that will give a good impetus to the work of these establishments.

According to international studies, the number of 3-, 4- and 5-star hotel rooms in Qatar will grow exponentially with the completion of the construction of new hotels, some of which are in their final stages.

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said: The investment plans in the 2022 World Cup projects, in addition to other sporting events following the tournament, gave great impetus to the Qatari hospitality sector, as well as keeping pace with the needs of hosting major events after the World Cup.

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said: Plans are continuing to build facilities in line with the Qatari interest in developing the tourism and hotel sector. The report added: Strategic projects such as the expansion of Hamad International Airport and Hamad Port, in addition to railway projects and the development of road infrastructure in addition to hosting international events, will be the main driver for the growth of the construction sector. These strategic projects will also contribute to the recovery of the retail and hospitality sector in the future when completed.

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said: Investment plans in projects related to hosting the 2022 World Cup, in addition to other sporting events following the tournament, will give great impetus to the Qatari hospitality sector during the current and next year. As well as keeping pace with the needs of hosting major events after the World Cup.

The report indicated that the hospitality sector will benefit from all the events that the country will host, in addition to that Qatar will become a more popular travel destination with the approaching date of the 2022 World Cup.

Hamad Airport expansion plans

On the other hand, Hamad International Airport is witnessing ambitious plans and a distinguished march, until it became a destination for travelers in the whole world, and during this march it was able to take the lead over the world’s airports. With the implementation of expansion plans, the capacity will be more than 60 million passengers annually, and up to 5 million tons annually for the cargo terminal.

Expansion of the passenger terminal

The expansion of the passenger terminal has been integrated with the existing terminal so that passengers can move seamlessly from one area to another. Therefore, Hamad International Airport continues to operate within one spacious and huge building. The expansion includes a new transition area that helps reduce the expected time for passengers to move between one area to another and improves the overall transportation experience at Hamad International Airport. The expansion is designed to reduce the average travel time within the terminal building and provide an easy and clear way for passengers to find the right way.

The expansion works included an inaugurated indoor tropical garden with an area of ​​7,000 square meters and a water surface of 268 square meters. This park and water body represent the main part of the expansion project, which Hamad Al Dali Airport aims to be a central station for all travelers.

The project’s strategic design allows trees and plants to adapt to indoor conditions and grow throughout the airport’s operation.

The designers developed an 85-metre column-free lattice ceiling with multi-functional glazing to filter and control the amount of light, helping the garden trees to adapt to the building’s interior and grow permanently within the airport.