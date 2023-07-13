Trade exchange with India increased to $17.2 billion

The State of Qatar participated in the work of the sixth edition of the Arab-Indian Partnership Conference, which is being held under the slogan “Arab-Indian Trade Cooperation: The Way Forward”, from 11-12 July 2023 in the Indian capital, New Delhi. His Excellency Mr. Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for Industry and Business Development Affairs, headed the delegation of the State of Qatar participating in the conference.

The sixth edition of the conference witnessed the organization of a number of dialogue sessions that focused on a number of key topics, including investment opportunities in India, the pharmaceutical industries after the Covid-19 pandemic, food security and energy. On this occasion, His Excellency the Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Affairs and Business Development praised the strength and durability of the historical and strategic partnership between the Arab countries and India, especially the State of Qatar, pointing out in this regard that India is the second trading partner of the State of Qatar, and that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries increased by about 33%. % during 2021 and 2022, to reach about $17.2 billion last year.

He stated that the participation of the State of Qatar in this year’s edition of the conference comes out of a deep belief in the importance of partnership as a main guarantee for strengthening bilateral relations between countries, expressing his aspiration, through the meeting, to establish joint plans to consolidate future paths of cooperation between the Arab countries and the Republic of India and to stimulate mutual investments in Markets in the Arab region and Asia for the benefit of all the economies of these countries.

The conference also included holding bilateral meetings between businessmen from the Arab and Indian sides, in order to enhance communication between businessmen and investors, and provide more opportunities aimed at enhancing the commercial, investment and economic reality between the Arab countries and India.

The participation of the State of Qatar in the conference aims to shed light on the Qatari economy and its leading position at the regional and international levels, and to introduce the attractive investment environment that the State of Qatar provides to businessmen and investors from all over the world, in addition to reviewing the most prominent incentives and initiatives launched to enhance the competitiveness and diversification of the Qatari economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.