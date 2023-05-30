Transformational participates in “Project Qatar”

The Qatar Manufacturing Company is participating in the 19th edition of Project Qatar, which is currently being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

A number of subsidiaries are also participating in the exhibition under the umbrella of transformation, namely Qatar Plastic and Wood Products Company – Qatar Paving Stones Company – Qatar Wooden Products Company – Qatar Aluminum Extrusions Company, Amiantit Qatar Pipes and Accessories Company, Qatari Saudi Company for Gypsum Industry, Thani Fiber Pipes Factory and Qatar Packaging Company Metals and Gulf Glass Factory.

The aim of this participation is to display some of its products in the building materials sector, fill the needs of the local market, and the possibility of opening new markets to export its products, exchange experiences and get to know the global market, as the exhibition attracts Gulf, Arab and European countries. national industries and drive progress.

Transformation seeks diversification in the industrial sectors, emphasizing the importance of achieving the 2030 vision. Transformation started its activities in 1990, becoming one of the leading companies in the field of small and medium industries, as it contributes to 21 industrial projects, all of which are in the stages of production, and include petrochemical and chemical industries, building materials, and food in addition to To a number of projects in the establishment stage.