Transforming metro stations into preferred destinations for visitors and residents

Mr. Ajlan Eid Al-Enezi, Head of Strategies and Business Development Sector at Qatar Rail, confirmed that Qatar Rail continues to strengthen the position of the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram stations network as permanent destinations for the country’s residents and visitors, by organizing and hosting various events within them.

Qatar Rail concluded the 2023 Rail Open Chess Championship, which was organized by the company in cooperation with the Qatar Chess Federation, from July 17 to July 20, in conjunction with the celebration of the International Chess Day, which falls on July 20 every year.

Ajlan added, “We are pleased to cooperate with the Qatar Chess Federation to organize the Qatar Rail Open Chess Championship in conjunction with the celebration of the International Chess Day. We were pleased with the volume of participation and great interaction with the tournament competitions since its inception. It was a distinguished tournament on all levels. Congratulations to the winners.

He explained, “There is no doubt that the successful organization of the tournament enhances our capabilities to provide diverse community experiences and enhance communication between community members at metro stations. Our investment in such events reflects our commitment to providing diverse and distinctive transportation experiences for our customers inside the stations, as well as supporting efforts to develop local talents in various fields.”

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Al-Madhahka, President of the Qatar Chess Federation, said: “We are proud to cooperate with our partners in Qatar Rail to organize this successful tournament. We were confident that it would be a distinguished tournament that met our expectations, especially in light of the great participation and fierce competition that the tournament witnessed.”

He added, “We value this fruitful cooperation with Qatar Rail, and we thank them for their continuous support in efforts to promote the dissemination of the culture of the game in society and encourage people to practice it. We look forward to continuing and developing aspects of cooperation in this field and organizing many distinguished events during the coming period.”