Transport participates in the “Aviation Accidents Cooperation” meeting

The Ministry of Communications, represented by a delegation from the Civil Aircraft Accidents and Incidents Investigation Unit, participated in the fourth session of the Committee on Regional Cooperation Mechanisms for the Investigation of Aircraft Accidents and Incidents in the Middle East and North Africa, which was hosted by the Moroccan capital, Rabat, in the presence of heads of aircraft accident investigation bodies and representatives of international bodies and institutions. actors in this field.

The meeting discussed mechanisms of cooperation between the members of the committee with the aim of raising the level of efficiency of the technical, procedural and organizational aspects of investigations into aircraft accidents and incidents, which enhances the level of safety and security of civil aviation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the ministry delegation participated in a two-day workshop on aircraft accident prevention, which was organized by the Moroccan Ministry of Transport and Logistics in cooperation with the Arab Civil Aviation Authority.

The workshop discussed future challenges and opportunities in the field of air navigation security and safety, in addition to developing proactive approaches to avoiding aviation accidents, as well as finding innovative solutions in order to make this sector safer and more secure, to achieve the goal of reducing the occurrence of aircraft accidents and incidents.