“Transportation” requires marine craft captains to abide by the procedures

The Ministry of Communications issued an important notice on its official account on the social networking site «Twitter», during which it called on the owners and drivers of marine craft of all kinds to ensure the availability of a valid registration certificate, the presence of clear numbers for the craft, and the provision of equipment and tools for maritime security and safety.

The Ministry stressed that legal measures will be taken against violating these procedures and controls.

At the beginning of this year, the Ministry opened the marine media registration office in Doha Port, to provide services for registration, renewal of registration, transfer of ownership and issuance of all certificates for small vessels.

This is within the framework of the Ministry of Communications’ plans to enhance the services provided to the public in the maritime transport sector through the expansion of foreign marine media registration offices, with the aim of bringing services closer to the public and facilitating their access to them.

In addition to enhancing the integration of services in the port of Doha, which is considered the sea front of the country and one of the most important tourist attractions in the maritime sector.

The Ministry of Communications continues to make every effort to provide its services to the public in the best way. It provides more than 28 electronic services for small and large ships, and work is underway to develop and automate all services for marine media, large ships, marine certificates and licenses, in addition to creating an electronic application for all marine transactions and services provided to the public, ship owners and marine companies.

The Ministry of Communications provides registration offices for marine media in Al Khor and Al Ruwais, in addition to the main office at the Ministry’s headquarters.