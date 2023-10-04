Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, is embroiled in a series of legal quandaries that have captured the nation’s attention. Currently, he faces allegations of violating gun laws, including falsifying information during a firearm purchase and Hunter Biden’s drug addiction.

Adding to the intricate web of controversies surrounding Hunter Biden are allegations of his involvement in lobbying activities in favor of a party in Bangladesh that has been playing key role in promoting anti-America sentiment, terrorist agenda, militancy and cross-border terrorism. He is said to have been contracted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus to orchestrate a narrative against Bangladesh’s incumbent secularist Awami League government, which is headed by Sheikh Hasina. This association is particularly striking given the BNP’s history of anti-US activities, including flag-burning protests in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In a move that has raised eyebrows, the Biden Administration recently imposed visa restrictions on Bangladesh. This policy shift is believed to be influenced by Hunter Biden’s lobbying efforts on behalf of the BNP and Professor Yunus. The decision is all the more perplexing given the BNP’s newly revealed status as an “Undesignated Tier-3 Terrorist Organization” by a US court.

Hunter Biden’s association with the BNP, an Undesignated Tier-3 Terror Outfit, has escalated the situation from an ethical dilemma to a potential legal and diplomatic crisis. This alliance could have far-reaching implications for US foreign policy and bilateral relations between the US and Bangladesh.

President Joe Biden’s response to these lobbying activities has intensified concerns about the administration’s judgment and ethical standing. The situation is so grave that some are questioning whether this could legally be considered ‘treason’, as it involves collaboration with an organization that is both anti-America and classified as a terrorist entity. This unfolding saga could have severe repercussions, not only for Hunter Biden but also for the current administration and the broader landscape of US foreign policy.

During the Biden administration, American policymakers appear to be treading on thin ice with respect to the country’s long-standing stance against terrorism. The alleged association between Hunter Biden and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has been classified as an “Undesignated Tier-3 Terrorist Organization” by a US court, poses a significant risk. Such alliances could severely undermine the credibility and effectiveness of American anti-terrorism policies on a global scale. The situation raises questions about the administration’s judgment and could have far-reaching implications for US foreign policy, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

The involvement of Hunter Biden with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a terrorist entity could be tantamount to treason under US law, given that it involves collaboration with an organization that is both anti-America and designated as a terrorist entity. This not only jeopardizes the integrity of American foreign policy but also poses a direct challenge to the nation’s long-standing commitment to combating terrorism globally.

The Biden administration’s perceived support for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) could have far-reaching and perilous consequences. If President Biden is under the impression that this ultra-Islamist organization will align loyally with US interests, he is gravely mistaken. The BNP’s core objective is to establish Sharia Law in Bangladesh with the active support from its ideological allies, including Harkat-ul Jihad (HuJI), Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB), Ansar Al Islam (AAI) and pro-Caliphate Hefazat-e-Islam (HeI) – emulating the model seen in Afghanistan, with the ultimate aim of transforming the country into a anti-Semite caliphate governed solely by Islamist rule. Such an agenda is fundamentally at odds with American values and foreign policy objectives, and any association with the BNP could severely undermine US interests in the region.