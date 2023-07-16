UK spends US$8.5 million per day towards illegal migrants

While the citizens in the United Kingdom (UK) are suffering from an acute financial crisis and whereas many UK military families are not having access to room-heating systems or hot water, the government has been spending US$8.5 million every day to host illegal migrants in hotels at the cost of taxpayers. A report published by The Telegraph said, experts reportedly expect that there could be over one million migrants landing in Britain only in 2023.

The paper had formerly put the maximum net migration figure for 2023 at somewhere in the region of 675,000 thousand ahead of official statistics set to be released by the UK government in the coming weeks.

However, the newspaper has since revised the figures upwards, with another set of experts now predicting a net migration figure as high as 997,000, with gross migration numbers set to be higher than that still.

“If emigration has reverted to pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit patterns, we could see net migration hit the one million mark,” Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) researcher Karl Williams remarked, adding that while such a number would “be at the very top end” of their estimates, it was “by no means an implausible figure”.

This figure has provoked shock amongst politicians and pundits alike, with numerous figures lambasting the Conservative Party government for allowing such a migrant surge to happen.

“If only there was a department to actually deal with this!” Benjamin Loughnane of the right-leaning Bow Group remarked”. Oh yes, it’s the Home Office, so why aren’t they doing anything?”

Even significant parts of the UK’s centre left have come out to bash the Tories over their love of mass migration, with Labour Party leader Keir Starmer saying that the figures show that the Conservatives have “lost control” of the borders.

“I think if we’re anywhere near that figure then it will show the government has completely lost control,” he said. “We need a managed approach and we haven’t got that”.

“Like almost everything else under this government, there’s no plan, there’s no control and, just like everything else, it seems like the system is broken,” Starmer — who is really meant to be the one pushing for open borders – went on to say.

Now a top former Tory government minister – former Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis is asking Britons to take illegal migrants into their homes, despite the fact that a major segment of these illegal migrants are Muslims, while many of whom are directly connected to radical Islamic militancy outfits such as Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other militancy outfits based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

It may be mentioned here that, Muslim population in the United Kingdom are growing increasingly inclined towards spreading radical Islam and jihadism within the societies while they already have brought several areas in London and other cities in England under sharia rule.

There has been a great deal of controversy around sharia law as practiced in the UK, as evidenced by the previous Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan William’s comments regarding the application of Sharia law into the UK legal system.

However, Sharia law has been afforded a place in UK society by the government and offers alternative dispute resolution for Muslims. Section 1 of the Arbitration Act 1996 allows parties “… to agree how their disputes are resolved, subject only to such safeguards as are necessary in the public interest”.

In the UK, Sharia law is mostly applied in the context of family matters. However, there have been growing concerns that Sharia councils are operating in a discriminatory, illegal and unacceptable way towards women, and a government inquiry was launched last year.

There is also a rapidly developing practice of Sharia finance in the business world.