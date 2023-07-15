Ukrainian Burisma Holdings gave US$10 million to Joe Biden

The “unnamed” foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden with US$10 million was Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky, Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene confirmed on July 13, 2023.

While Hunter Biden sat on the Burisma board, Joe Biden threatened the withholding of US$1 billion in promised funds to Ukraine until such time as they fired a prosecutor who was investigating alleged Burisma corruption.

According to Greene, Zlochevsky is the “foreign national” who made 17 secret phone recordings of the Bidens as an insurance policy.

Greene was one of several House Oversight Committee members who viewed a redacted version of an FBI FD-1023 form, in which an informant is said to have detailed the US$10 million scheme. According to Greene, FBI Director Christopher Wray redacted the foreign national’s name, but that it’s very clearly Zlochevsky, as “within the same sentence, it says ‘him/Burisma’”.

“If you’re anyone who is familiar with the whole Burisma story and the information on the laptop, it’s easy to make the connection of who it is. It’s like a no-brainer … No one has refuted that it’s not him”, said Marjorie Taylor Greene.

According to emails obtained by The Daily Caller from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell”, he and his business associates attempted to get Zlochevsky a US visa while he was being investigated by prosecutor Viktor Shokin for corruption. This occurred in May 2014, one month after Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of the Ukrainian energy firm, where he was paid US$83,000 per month.

Hunter Biden and his partners, including Devon Archer, interfaced with a Zlochevsky intermediary, Burisma board member Vadim Pozharskyi about the Zlochevsky’s visa application, according to the emails.

In a move he would later boast about, then-Vice President Joe Biden accused Shokin of corruption and was successful in threatening to pull a US$1 billion US loan guarantee as leverage in order to push for Shokin’s removal. Shokin was removed, and the funds were delivered.

Shokin was replaced by Yuriy Lutsenko, who cleared Zlochevsky and Burisma of criminal charges in 2019, but Zlochevsky and his associates were eventually charged in 2020 for attempting $6 million in bribes to halt the ongoing investigation.

According to a transcript released by a whistleblower in September 2019, then-President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss potentially investigating Joe Biden for getting Shokin fired and accused Biden of getting Shokin fired to protect Burisma and Hunter.

The phone call with Zelensky was used by House Democrats as the reason to impeach Trump in 2020.

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA summed up the situation nicely in a tweet:

Putting it all together…

We know that Zlochesvsky was already paying Hunter an exorbitant sum, US$83,000/mo, to sit on the board of his Ukrainian energy company.

We know Zlochevsky was facing a corruption investigation in Ukraine by prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

We know then-Vice President Joe Biden accused Shokin of corruption.

We know that then-VP Biden successfully threatened to pull a US$1 billion US loan guarantee as leverage to push for Shokin’s removal.

We know Shokin was replaced by Yuriy Lutsenko, who cleared Zlochevsky and Burisma of criminal charges in 2019.

We know that Zlochevsky and his associates were eventually charged in 2020 for attempting US$6 million in bribes to halt the ongoing investigation (the guy has a history of bribes).

And we know that Zlochevsky was a rich, corrupt foreign oligarch who needed the type of help only connected, corrupt DC cronyism could deliver.

And it all points to one conclusion: Joe and James and Hunter were willing to sell out American interests to keep the Ukrainian money flowing.

And now hundreds of billions of your taxpayer money is flowing back to Ukraine.

Get it, now?