Under the generous patronage of His Highness the Emir, the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum will be launched the day after tomorrow

Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum will be held in cooperation with Bloomberg, with the presence of more than 1,000 participants from business leaders from around the world, from May 23 to 25, 2023 in Katara Towers. : Fairmont and Raffles Hotels.

This year’s edition sheds light on the latest trends in finance, energy, healthcare and technology and their role in driving future growth, through a series of interviews, panel discussions and interactive workshops. In light of the growing economic trend “South-South”, during the forum, ideas and views will be exchanged between experts and emerging voices from around the world to identify the latest economic trends.

More than 50 regional and international speakers, including government leaders, CEOs, investors and a group of the most prominent influencers from around the world, will participate in the forum, in the fields of culture, sports and entertainment.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the world today has become more interdependent, so cooperation between countries and peoples is an essential element in advancing economic growth. In this context, we renew our welcome to representatives of the business community from around the world in Doha to participate in the third edition of the “Qatar Economic Forum in cooperation with Bloomberg”, which is a vital platform for the exchange of ideas and dialogue on the most important global issues.

His Excellency added, “This event embodied our firm commitment to contribute to shaping the future of economic development, and we look forward to welcoming entrepreneurs, thought leaders and decision-makers to the forum.”

For his part, Scott Havens, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said: “In just three years, the Qatar Economic Forum has become a unique and well-established platform for discussing the most important issues in business, as well as covering the far-reaching Gulf impact, and connecting influential voices across diverse industries and global societies.” In its third edition this year, the forum remains committed to highlighting the latest trends and technologies that are defining the next wave of economic development, as well as the major global challenges facing international leaders.