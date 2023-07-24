United Development Company wins the Green Apple Environmental Award

The United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Island, announced that its headquarters, UDC Tower, won the Green Apple Environmental Prize for the most beautiful sustainable buildings 2023, which is a prestigious international award granted by the Green Organization to organizations that follow best environmental practices around the world.

The United Development Company Tower won the Green Apple environmental “silver” award for the most beautiful sustainable building in the “mixed-use buildings” category, due to its unique design specifications and environmentally friendly and sustainable practices, such as maintaining carbon neutrality, using recyclable materials, solar panels, and energy renewal.

The award was received by the representative of the United Development Company, Eng. Abdul Latif Al Yafei, Executive Director of General Services, at an honoring ceremony held in London, United Kingdom, on June 16, 2023, in the presence of representatives of more than 200 international companies.

The green organization included the United Development Company among the ambassadors of the green world, to plant 100 trees for all the ambassadors of the organization. The United Development Company will be honored at the Palace of Westminster in London next year, in recognition of its efforts in the field of sustainability, and it will also be honored with the Green Shield.

It is worth noting that UDC is the first real estate developer and the first Qatari public shareholding company to achieve this achievement, in recognition of its efforts and commitment to sustainability and environmental development.

United Development Company is proud to receive this award, and the credit for winning is attributed to the following:

Building evaluation

The evaluation of the United Development Company tower building revealed the possibility of saving energy consumption costs annually, which is equivalent to 26% of the annual electricity costs of the building and 24% of the water costs. It was also noted that the architectural design of the building is 10% more efficient compared to other similar building schemes in the area. All of this reflects UDC’s dedication to sustainability and efficient use of resources.

Air quality and waste management

The air quality indicators at the UDC tower were within acceptable levels for air pollution in Qatar, according to normal levels of common air pollutants, such as particulate matter, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and formaldehyde. Also, analysis of waste management practices in the UDC tower building indicated that the waste management plan met the requirements.

The water fittings inside the tower come with sensitive sensors and high efficiency saving parts are installed to reduce the water pressure. The water consumption report indicated that the water consumed reduces water wastage thanks to the low-flow toilets as well as the sub-water meters that detect any leaks and determine the appropriate water consumption.