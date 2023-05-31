United Development Reaps Awards for The Pearl Development Projects

The United Development Company, the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, was honored with the prestigious “Best in Corporate Social Responsibility” award, during the closing ceremony of the Qatar CSR Conference and Exhibition 2023.

The company also won 4 prestigious awards within the eleventh edition of the Golden Globe Tiger Awards for Excellence and Leadership 2023.

UDC’s efforts, through its development projects on The Pearl Island and its strategies for energy efficiency, resource optimization and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reflect its commitment to the health and well-being of society and the environment, as well as promoting awareness about climate change.

UDC is the first real estate company to win this prestigious award thanks to its efforts and sustainable practices that have made a positive impact on the Pearl Island community, as these practices are in line with its corporate social responsibility strategy that focuses on responsibility towards employees, society and the environment. As well as its environment and sustainability strategy for the year 2026, which is committed to integrating environmental and sustainability practices into all its social activities, corporate governance and collaborative initiatives.

The United Development Company was selected from among 100 applicants this year, and the company was selected from among 20 winners from various sectors, after careful evaluation and recommendation by a jury comprising a team of experts and faculty members at the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University.

The award was received by Eng. Abdul Latif Ali Al Yafei, Executive Director of General Services at the United Development Company, during the awards ceremony that was held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Hotel and Resort in the presence of 200 people, which reflects the importance of the award and this achievement.

The Golden Globe Tiger Awards for Excellence and Leadership 2023 are awarded in honor of excellence in the field of human resources and in recognition of outstanding management practices.

UDC won the awards for “Best Employment Brand”, “Best HR Strategy Compatible with Business”, “Best HR Service Provider” and “Best in Training and Organizational Development”, during a ceremony held at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Hotel. Center in Malaysia, in the presence of many human resources experts from several reputable companies.

These awards reflect the outstanding success achieved by the United Development Company over the past years in adopting best practices and procedures in the field of human resources, as the company’s commitment to the highest standards of excellence and employee care contributed to achieving this honor.

The Golden Globe Tiger Award is an international award that honors organizations and individuals in several fields, including human resources, marketing, community innovation, academic education, and leadership of individuals and organizations committed to achieving excellence.

On the other hand, the United International School on the Pearl Island was officially inaugurated by Mr. Omar Al Naama, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, along with His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Fahd bin Jassim Al Thani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the United Development Company. Chairman of the Board of Directors of United International School and Mr. Kevin McNenney, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orbital Education and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of United International School, representatives of the United Development Company and Orbital Education Company and Ms. Razan Othman, Head of the Education Sector in the Ministry of Business and Trade, British Embassy.

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Fahd bin Jassim Al Thani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Development Company and Chairman of the Board of Directors of United International School, said: “The opening of United International School is a major milestone for United Development Company and is part of its commitment to provide the residents of The Pearl Island with a fully integrated living community.” . He added: There is no doubt that the opening of this school would not have happened without the full support of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and we are very grateful for that.

Mr. Kevin McNenney, Chairman of the Board of Orbital Education and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of United International School, said: “It gives me great pleasure to celebrate the official opening of this wonderful school. We can proudly say that our partnership with UDC has provided a thriving community of students, families, teachers and leaders, and we look forward to continuing to work together to inspire, empower and educate our students.”

United International School is a partnership between United Development Company (UDC) and UK-based Orbital Education. The school opened its doors for the first time to students in August 2022, and currently has 700 students, studying a British curriculum as part of an outstanding international education, on a modern campus with a capacity of over 2,000 students. United International School will begin its second year of operation on August 27, 2023, with an enrollment of over 1,100 students. United International School has become a major addition to the educational landscape in Doha.