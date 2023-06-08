United Development wins the International Safety Award 2023

United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has won the International Safety Award 2023 from the British Safety Council, in recognition of its efforts in the field of occupational health and safety in the workplace.

The winners were announced from 44 countries around the world, from various sectors such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas production, mining, and the energy and utilities sector. UDC’s win came amid stiff competition, with the British Safety Council receiving more than 2,000 nominations this year, and The Pearl and Gewan Island were among 296 organizations to win the British Safety Council Merit Award.

The award was received by the representative of the United Development Company, Eng. Abdullatif Ali Al-Yafei, Executive Director of General Services, and Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Saei, Director of the Health, Safety, Security and Environment Department, during a gala dinner that was held at the Landmark Hotel in London in the presence of more than 700 people, in appreciation of the company’s efforts. And achieving the highest levels of commitment to occupational safety and health practices in the Pearl and Jewan islands.

Mr. Mike Robinson, CEO of the British Safety Council, praised this achievement achieved by the United Development Company, considering that receiving the International Safety Award 2023 is “an appreciation for the company’s efforts due to its commitment to best practices in the field of health and safety, and its excellence in caring for its employees and ensuring their safety in the workplace.” Not to expose them to any injuries or accidents.

The vision of the British Safety Council is that no one should become ill or feel unwell on the job anywhere in the world, and achieving this requires more than just abiding by the laws, it requires people to commit not only to health and safety, but to extra care and attention at work sites work, and inspire others to do the same.

The International Safety Awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated commitment to health and safety practices in the workplace, as the United Development Company has achieved many achievements in this field, such as completing 23.5 million working hours without recording injuries or major accidents, as well as during the World Cup activities, and achieving fewer injuries by 0.152. That is, less than expected, which is 3.15, and to contribute to the World Day for Safety and Health, which is celebrated by the International Labor Organization, with the participation of construction contractors and service providers on the Pearl Island.