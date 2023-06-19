United Nations needs broader participation of Bangladesh in Peacekeeping Mission

At the invitation of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will be visiting Bangladesh on June 25-26. Media reports said, as Bangladesh is one of the co-hosts for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 besides Canada and Uruguay, Mr. Lacroix’s Dhaka visit will be extremely significant brings to the position over 25 years of political and diplomatic experience, with a focus on multilateral organizations, and United Nations activities and programs. He served from 2014 to 2017 as Director for United Nations, International Organizations, Human Rights, and Francophonie at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his visit, Jean-Pierre Lacroix will seek more commitment from Bangladesh to US Peacekeeping Mission in the future as the United Nations is looking for more deployments from Bangladesh as some member states are pulling out their peacekeepers from field missions. The UN peacekeeping chief is expected to pledge to take more peacekeepers from Bangladesh during his upcoming visit, which is very encouraging for Bangladesh.

But unfortunately, some anti-state elements and vested interest groups are spreading propaganda stating Mr. Lacroix is going to visit Bangladesh to communicate a negative message to Bangladesh Government regarding the UN mission. Unfortunately, several rights groups, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) have fallen prey to anti-Bangladesh conspirators as well as terrorist entity such as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has been spending millions of dollars towards adverse propaganda against Bangladesh.

Talking to our Special Contributor Anita Mathur, a highly-placed source at the United Nations said, one of the key features of June 25-26 Bangladesh visit of Jean-Pierre Lacroix is to request Dhaka to increase the size of peacekeepers from Bangladesh although the country already is the number one troops and police contributing source in the world despite huge competition among the member states.

The source further said, policymakers at the United Nations are aware of adverse propaganda run by vested interest groups targeting Bangladesh as well as the Bangladesh Armed Forces with the agenda of misleading the international community.