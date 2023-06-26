Updating laws and regulations and launching initiatives to attract investments

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry held an open meeting with a number of entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises and home-based projects, with the aim of discussing the most important challenges facing this sector, and discussing solutions to develop it.

The meeting was attended by HE Mr. Mohammed Hassan Al-Maliki, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs, and Mr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, Director of Commercial Registration and Licenses Department.

The organization of this meeting comes within the framework of keenness to support the entrepreneurship sector in the country and the development of small and medium enterprises, and to provide all means of support to entrepreneurs and small investors, and to overcome obstacles in front of them to carry out their commercial activities with ease.

In his turn, Mr. Mohamed Hassan Al-Maliki, Assistant Undersecretary for Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stressed that organizing and supporting the local entrepreneurship sector and small and medium enterprises is a priority on the list of state concerns, as it represents a fundamental pillar of economic diversification, stimulating investment movement and enhancing the contribution of innovation in line with the vision Qatar National.

He added that the ministry has launched many innovative initiatives and projects, and has also worked to provide an attractive legislative environment by updating laws and regulations that support the local entrepreneurship sector and contribute to its advancement in a way that serves the goals and directions of the state in this regard.

For his part, the meeting touched on the most important challenges posed by entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises in order to establish and develop their commercial projects, which centered on the procedures for establishing companies and the laws and regulations regulating investments.

Highlights were also given to the most prominent projects and initiatives launched by the Ministry in order to support and advance the entrepreneurship sector, in addition to reviewing a number of proposals that would support the success of projects and reduce these challenges.

Last week, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Interior began implementing a package of new services that expand the scope of single window services and facilitate company registration procedures. It was activated on June 18, 2023.

The new updates allow investors to benefit from fully digitized services, without the need to visit the websites of the relevant ministries or their headquarters to complete any required steps.

The services provided include improving the process of issuing commercial records, by reducing registration requirements and automating internal audit procedures and reviews with government agencies.

The establishment’s registration number has been automatically added to the commercial register when it is issued through the single window, and labor approvals will be issued automatically with each new commercial register by linking with the Ministry of Labor.