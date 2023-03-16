US Congress moves ahead with investigation into Joe Biden family

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan shared how he’s setting the pace this session of Congress to lead investigations into Hunter Biden, school board issues, Big Tech, and other critical matters.

“We’ve actually done several. I think maybe more than … I think the rest of the Congress combined”, said Jordan, who said he has sent a “final” batch of letters to US intelligence veterans for a probe related to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Jordan and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael Turner wrote in the letter that 51 former officials signed a statement in October 2020 that “falsely implied” Hunter Biden’s laptop — which allegedly contained information about his shady business dealings and personal life — was “the product of Russian disinformation” weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

“I would bet every one of those 51 former intel officials who signed that letter — that now-famous letter,” Jordan said. “I would bet every one of them still has a security clearance. Why?”

“I think it’s for their personal benefit”, Jordan continued. “I think that that’s something that has value, and frankly they probably make money off the idea that they can get information. And many of them are contributors on various TV networks. So, why should they have a security clearance? That’s maybe one of the things we propose as legislation to help remedy some of the problems”.

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors, including over his tax affairs and his foreign business dealings, the Washington Post noted.

Last month, Jordan sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding documents and information regarding the Department of Justice’s probe into Hunter Biden.

Jordan expressed concern about the “appearance of a conflict of interest” by the DOJ in not appointing a special counsel for investigations into Hunter Biden.

“To date, you have declined to appoint a special counsel in this matter, despite appointing special counsels in other investigations. Your refusal to appoint a special counsel here is conspicuous in this context”, Jordan said in the letter.

“He also requested documents from employees in the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware relating to the status of a special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation, along with communications between employees of US attorney’s offices who could bring charges against Biden. Jordan has requested the information by March 14 at 5 p.m. as part of the House Judiciary Committee’s oversight of the DOJ”, the Washington Examiner reported.

Jordan argued recently that there’s been a seismic shift regarding allegations against President Biden and Hunter Biden.

Jordan suggested “something is up” with the probe because of a new interest in the story by many of the same media outlets that initially dismissed reports of corruption evidence stemming from materials and emails obtained from a laptop he reportedly abandoned at a computer repair store in Delaware in 2019.

“Well, what happened to that is you had 51 intelligence officers sign a letter saying that this Hunter Biden story was Russian misinformation when it wasn’t, and that changed — I think anyone can make a credible argument that that altered the outcome of the election and we no longer have Donald Trump in the White House because he was doing that, he was pushing back on China for the first time. And now, we have Joe Biden there and it’s exactly the opposite direction”, Jordan said.

“So that’s what happened. That’s why this is all connected because the influence of big media, big tech, and big government in impacting our election — I think we said this last week, Sean. My colleagues had this in the committee a few weeks ago, Matt Gaetz. He said, when will the FBI stay out of elections and let us, the people, decide? In 2016, they went after Trump’s campaign, 2018, it was a Mueller investigation, 2020, they suppressed the Hunter Biden story, 2022, 91 days before the midterm election, they raid his home, and now, just two weeks ago, three days after he announces for the 2024 race, they name a special counsel and it’s not just anybody, it’s Jack Smith and the record that he has of weaponizing the government to go after the people”, Jordan continued.

“It sure looks like Joe Biden was involved”, Jordan added. “So, my, how this story has changed. And now, we find out these text messages and emails that link the entire family, not just Hunter and Joe and — but also uncle, the — Joe’s brother, James Biden, is involved in this as well”.