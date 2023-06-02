US congressmen may introduce bill seeking sanctions on Bangladeshi nationals

Bi-partisan members of the US Congress from the Democratic and Republican parties may introduce a bill seeking sanctions on Bangladeshi nationals under the Global Magnitsky Act.

A source at the US Capitol told this correspondent that several lobbyists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), including former diplomat William B Milam and Jon Danilowicz are currently approaching at least a dozen of the members of the US Congress – both from the Democratic Party and Republican Party with the goal of convincing them in introducing a bill seeking sanctions on dozens of individuals in Bangladesh which includes politicians, businessmen and members of the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, following issuance of new visa policy for Bangladesh by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 25, 2023, the European Union (EU) too is now considering similar actions within the next few weeks.

It may be mentioned here that lobbyists and activists of pro-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are continuing numerous forms of conspiracy against Bangladesh, targeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ruling Awami League, members of the law enforcement and intelligence agencies as well as judiciary. On May 24, 2023, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the press release titled ‘Announcement of Visa Police to Promote Democratic Elections in Bangladesh’ through the website of the State Department.

Diplomatic sources in Brussels said, from September this year none of the EU nations shall send their heads of state, heads of government, ministers of important officials to Bangladesh as they think, ruling Awami League may use such visits in their election campaign.

The source further said, on July 8, 2023, a high-level delegation shall visit Bangladesh for 13 days to monitor the atmosphere in Bangladesh prior to the upcoming general elections. They also will scrutinize issues related to human rights and freedom of press, while the Digital Security Act shall come under special scrutiny.

Meanwhile, six members of the US Congress from the Republican Party, in a letter to President Joe Biden, have sought “stricter individual sanctions” and banning Bangladesh law enforcement and military personnel from participating in UN peacekeeping missions”.

Commenting on this letter, a source in Washington said, for President Joe Biden, it is very much unlikely to ignore letters sent by US lawmakers. It further said, it may lead to severe consequence as the anti-Awami League lobbyists and activists in the United States are storming the US Department, of State, US Department of Treasury, Department of Justice and other key offices of the US administration, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) with dossiers and numerous forms of approaches.

According to documentary evidence, lobbyists and activists of BNP have been pursuing members of the US Congress, Senate as well as key officials at the State Department and Department of Treasury with propaganda materials against ruling Awami League and members of law enforcement and intelligence agencies and judiciary, with the ulterior motive of misguiding the US policymakers and officials about Bangladesh. At the frantic bids of BNP, six Republican members of the US Congress have written a letter to President Joe Biden on May 17, 2023. Signatories of this letter are: Bob Good, Scott Perry, Barry Moore, Tim Burchett, Warren Davidson, and Keith Self.

In the letter asking for “urgent action” these Republican members of the US Congress called upon President Biden to impose “stricter individual sanctions, banning Bangladesh law enforcement and military personnel from participating in UN peacekeeping missions”.

Although contents of the above-mentioned letter are based on false reports of a number of controversial NGOs and publications, which have been running orchestrated propaganda against Bangladesh for years, according to a credible source, several members of the Republican and Democratic party parties are taking preparations for introducing a bi-partisan bill in the US Congress on the above matter within the next few weeks.

Another report said, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking American banks to provide detailed information on bank accounts of Bangladeshi-Americans living in the United States or Bangladeshi citizens having bank accounts in the country. Meanwhile, another US organization began gathering information on properties owned by Bangladeshi citizens. Such steps have already generated doubt as several US lawmakers have called upon President Joe Biden to impose ‘stricter sanctions’ on a number of individuals in Bangladesh. It was earlier reported in the media that lobbyists working for Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) have been frantically pushing the US Department of Treasury to impose sanctions on dozens of Bangladeshi nationals using the Global Magnitsky Act.

