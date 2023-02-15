US northern borders see flood of illegal migrants

Photo courtesy: The New York Times

Earlier though hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants were entering the US mainly through southern borders, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, a sector of the northern border has seen a nearly 900 percent increase in illegal migration.

According to CBP, between October 2022 and January 2023, Border Patrol agents in the Swanton sector of the Vermont-Canadian border saw a roughly 846 percent increase in migrant encounters and arrests. In total, agents in the sector have recorded a surge at the start of fiscal year 2023 that has surpassed both fiscal year’s 2001-2002 combined total of 1,430 encounters. It is anticipated that a much larger number of illegal migrants might have succeeded in entering the US soil through its northern borders.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert N. Garcia said in a statement said: “As we progress deeper into winter and continue to address the ongoing pace of illicit cross-border traffic, the level of concern for the lives and welfare of our Border Patrol Agents and those we are encountering – particularly vulnerable populations – continues to climb. It cannot be stressed enough: not only is it unlawful to circumvent legal means of entry into the United States, but it is extremely dangerous, particularly in adverse weather conditions, which our Swanton Sector has in incredible abundance”.

According to experts, the surge in the Swanton sector is part of a greater trend of increasing illegal migration levels at both the northern border and southern border, which is a result of President Joe Biden’s liberal policy towards illegal migrants.

Record breaking JAN: Despite area temps reaching -4, our #BorderPatrol Agents apprehended 367 subjects in January—MORE than 12 preceding years of January totals COMBINED! For the period OCT-JAN, encounters rose 846% against the same prior-year timeframe. https://t.co/W8qaFlkj7E — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) February 13, 2023

It may be mentioned here that, since Joe Biden assumed office in 2021, millions of migrant encounters have taken place at the US-Mexico border, while Border Patrol agents have been relocated from the northern border to the southern border to help process illegal migrants into the US.

Border officials said, the loss of some manpower at the northern border and lax visa requirements for some Central Americans has led to more encounters across from Canada.

“This domino effect all starts on the southwest but then the effects are felt everywhere because we have to use resources to deal with what’s taking place down south and when you do that, then of course, you leave yourself wide open in other areas, and that’s what we’re seeing on the North right now”, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Everybody thinks that the issue is just the southwest border. It’s not”, Judd added.

Meanwhile, a large number of front-ranking leaders of the Democratic Party are demanding voting rights for the illegal migrants, which is seen by analysts as a naked attempt of using these millions of votes in favor of candidates of the party – including Joe Biden once he finally moves ahead for re-run.

