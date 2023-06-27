Various entertainment shows in the “Al-Adha” celebrations

Qatar Tourism has issued a special edition of Qatar’s monthly events calendar on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, which includes a variety of special events and dazzling entertainment shows that cover all parts of Qatar and satisfy all tastes and ages.

This version includes a variety of live performances, adventures full of fun and suspense, children’s performances full of fun and joy, and wonderful art exhibitions, to meet all the aspirations and interests of those wishing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, whether they are from Qatar or visitors from outside the country. Those who have decided to spend their holidays in Qatar or want to visit it during the Eid holidays will also find many accommodation options through a group of world-class Qatar hotels that offer them exceptional promotions during the Eid period, which they can explore through the website www.visitqatar.com/ eid.

They will also be waiting for leading entertainment destinations that will participate in the Eid celebrations, such as the Eid Al-Adha Festival, through which Al Shaqab Center offers an impressive range of fun and family-friendly activities.

Commenting on this special edition of the monthly calendar, Sheikha Noor Abdullah Al-Thani, Acting Head of Tourism and Festivals Organizing Department at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are pleased to release this special edition of the monthly calendar, which has become a guide for our visitors and includes a monthly update of Qatar’s events. . Eid is an opportunity for joy and fun and everyone always looks forward to celebrating it with family and friends, and we are confident that this special edition of the Qatar calendar will inspire everyone on how to spend a wonderful Eid holiday and celebrate this auspicious occasion in the best possible way. We are pleased to invite the people of Qatar, our neighbors and our dear brothers in the countries of the region to seize this opportunity and enjoy the Eid celebrations in Qatar, which are always distinguished by their fun and unique atmosphere.”

Fun atmosphere with arts and culture

Arts and culture lovers will find many activities that suit their artistic taste during the days of Eid al-Adha, starting with the program “Zuwara: Inspired by the Valentino Forever Exhibition” of high-end fashion, which is held daily at the M7 Center until September 10. Heena Salema Farm also offers workshops on art, culture and cooking at the Place Vendome Mall from June 29 to July 1, during which it presents to the mall’s visitors an important aspect of the farm’s unique approach and philosophy.

The calendar also includes many art exhibitions that art lovers are looking for, such as the “Desert Embraces Imagination” exhibition by Olafur Eliasson, which is organized by the National Museum of Qatar near Al-Thakhira Mangrove Nature Reserve until August 15, as well as an impressive collection of paintings included in the exhibition “Eduardo Navarro: Free Spirits of Wild Horses” hosted by the Fire Station until July 10.

As for theater lovers, they will also find something to satisfy their passion, as they will have a date with a special show of the famous “Black Magic” play, at “Abdul Aziz Nasser Theater” in Souq Waqif, from June 28 to July 7. Children will also find their share of art, as the Sewar Choir, the most famous children’s choir in Qatar, presents them with two very special performances at Place Vendome Mall from July 2-3. Al Shaqab Center presents the Eid Al-Adha festival through Longines Square, which will include many activities and fun events during the period from June 29 to July 1.

Thrill and adventure enthusiasts

As for the lovers of adventure and suspense, they will find plenty to satisfy their cravings, such as kayaking through the mangrove forest (continuing until August 31) in the clear waters of the Violet Island. On June 30, dozens of runners are scheduled to participate in the Paris Saint-Germain Marathon in Doha, which runs for a distance of 5 km, and its competitions take place on the sidewalks of the Katara Cultural Village. Children can also participate in the summer football camp that will be held at the Education City Student Center from 25 to 29 June, as well as the Play Sport Camp for multiple sports and activities at the Education City Club from 2 July to 4 August.

fireworks

The Doha sky will be decorated with fireworks during the Eid days. The Katara Corniche will be on a date with spectacular fireworks displays on the 28th and 29th of June at 8:30pm. Al Saad Plaza in Lusail will also witness a special fireworks display on June 28 at 8:30 pm.

Unmissable hotel deals

There is also a package of unmissable hotel offers offered by a group of leading hotels in Qatar, including offers such as “book two nights and get the third free” at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Doha (running until August 31) as well as benefiting from a 30% discount on every stay that extends Three nights at the JW Marriott Marquis (until December 30th).

Offers and activities that continue after the feast

The atmosphere of fun and suspense continues in Doha even after the end of the Eid days, with the launch of the special shows of «Disney on Ice: One Hundred Years of Wonders», which are held in the multi-use Lusail Hall from 4 to 9 July. While Miguel aspires to become a musician and roams the Land of the Dead to discover his family’s history, Moana and Maui bravely recover the stolen Te Fiti heart, while Anna and Elsa save their kingdom, and Disney princesses inspire everyone with stories and tales that glorify strength, determination and compassion.

The audience will also be on a date with the fun provided by the amazing ice skating shows, and the inspiring songs and stories that punctuate the Disney shows, whose magic attracts everyone.