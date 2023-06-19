Visa officially opens its new office in Doha

Visa, the world leader in digital payments, has officially opened its new office in Doha. It includes a local team of payments experts who are committed to supporting Visa, its commercial clients, local government partners, investments and local communities, as part of the ongoing endeavors to further digitize the payments landscape in Qatar.

Qatar is witnessing a growing and accelerating approach to adopting digital payment solutions, driven by the government’s efforts to enhance the pace of digital transformation. Visa’s opening of new offices reflects its support for the Qatari government’s digital commerce agenda, and its commitment to collaborating with local banks, businesses and financial technology companies to design and provide payment options that meet the expectations of consumers in Qatar.

Saida Jaafar, Group Regional Director and Senior Vice President of Operations for Visa in the GCC region, said: “The opening of the new Visa office in Doha is a significant step that reflects our continued commitment to advancing the cashless agenda in Qatar, as well as strengthening our relationships with key stakeholders here. Such as government, merchants, financial institutions, and financial technology companies. She added, “We are confident that establishing our presence and workforce in Qatar will enable us to keep up with consumers’ expectations in the field of contactless and secure payments, while developing innovative payment solutions targeting local merchants seeking to thrive in the era of the digital economy.”

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid Al Thani, Assistant Governor of the Qatar Central Bank for Financial Instruments and Payment Systems, said: “Visa’s strengthening of its presence in the State of Qatar with the opening of its new headquarters in Doha represents an important step.

He added that we at the Qatar Central Bank realize that cooperation with leading and innovative international companies contributes to achieving our common goals of expanding the scope of benefiting from the exceptional benefits available through the digital economy system in Qatar for consumers and businesses alike, and we look forward to strengthening this cooperation and continuing to work on exploring More opportunities in the coming years.

Chargé d’Affairs of the US Embassy to the State of Qatar Natalie Baker said: “As a strong supporter of US corporate investment in Qatar, the US Embassy in Qatar is pleased to join the Qatar Central Bank in celebrating the opening of Visa’s new office in Doha. We wish Visa continued success in the region by cooperating with stakeholders in the payments sector, including the local government, as well as our partners in the private and public sectors, to build a strong and comprehensive payment system in Qatar.”