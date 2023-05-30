Vodafone cooperates with Cisco to upgrade the 5G network

Vodafone Qatar revealed its cooperation with Cisco over the past months to upgrade its network and provide enhanced 5G network services.

The company stated that the developments provided distinguished experiences for the fans of the FIFA World Cup, and subscribers within the country and visitors benefited from new features that included much faster download and upload speeds, with lower response time and higher productivity.

She indicated that the level of Vodafone Qatar’s network usage doubled during peak hours during the tournament matches. By upgrading its network, Vodafone Qatar enabled users to get the best possible mobile experience.

As part of the network modernization process, Vodafone Qatar implemented the Cisco Ultra 5G Core solution and used additional Cisco solutions, which enhanced its network with virtualization, automation and security technologies, resulting in both increased network capabilities and higher revenues.

Vodafone Qatar’s Chief Technology Officer, Rami Buqatar, said: “We are proud to be able to support the country during such an important and crucial period in its history, using the pioneering technology that the company has introduced. Working with Cisco, we have strengthened our existing 2G, 3G and 4G networks and doubled our 5G network, which has also enabled us to offer new services to businesses and commercial markets.”

Dean Youngs, Vodafone Global Customer Relationship Manager at Cisco said: “Vodafone Qatar has had the opportunity to delight more than 1.4 million mobile users by improving their calling experience. We appreciate the opportunity to enhance our existing relationship with Vodafone and provide end users with superior experiences by building a solid foundation for the future internet in Qatar.”