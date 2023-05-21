Vodafone is a sponsor for the launch of the Regional Center for Cloud Services

Vodafone Qatar announced that it will be one of the main sponsors of the launching ceremony of the regional center for cloud services of Google, which is scheduled to be held in Qatar tomorrow, Monday, at the Qatar National Convention Center.

Vodafone Qatar aims, through its participation in the launch ceremony of the Google Cloud Services Center, to showcase its capabilities that can contribute to enhancing the adoption of cloud services in Qatar and supporting the digital transformation of companies and public institutions in the country by utilizing the power of data.

On this occasion, Mahdi Saad Al-Hababi, Director of Enterprise Business at Vodafone Qatar, said: “We are proud of our cooperation with Google and our participation in this journey aimed at accelerating the pace of digital transformation and working innovatively towards achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030. Innovation has a privileged place at the heart of our business Through this partnership and the event of launching the Regional Center for Cloud Services, we will be able to enhance and support the digital journey of our customers by using clean cloud solutions and raising the level of data protection.”

For his part, Ghassan Costa, Director of Google Cloud Services in Qatar, said: “The launching ceremony of the regional center for Google Cloud Services in Qatar will bring together the most prominent Qatari leaders, decision makers and key opinion makers who are shaping the digital future of the State of Qatar. We are pleased to have Vodafone Qatar participate in this event as one of the main sponsors, and we look forward to organizing a successful and exciting event.”