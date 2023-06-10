Vodafone is the first telecom company in the Middle East to offer 1 Gbps internet speed

Vodafone Qatar has launched advanced fiber-optic internet speeds for home connections from the GigaHome service, and has become the first telecom service provider in the Middle East to offer “gigabit-only” speeds, which sets new standards in the telecommunications industry and revolutionizes fiber-optic networks.

Customers can now access home communication services at unprecedented speeds starting from 1 gigabyte per second for only 320 Qatari riyals, and get almost 10 times the speed of the Internet, at much lower prices.

As the world becomes more interconnected, high-speed Internet access is a necessity that drives economic growth, fosters innovation and opens up a world of possibilities for home Internet users.

Customers can now get unparalleled coverage without compromising quality and speed, whether they are watching Ultra HD content, using augmented and virtual reality devices, entering the world of artificial intelligence or enjoying the performance of high definition electronic games, or doing all of these things simultaneously. One.

This announcement is in line with Vodafone Qatar’s network recently winning the award for the fastest mobile network in the world, according to the results of subscriber-based tests conducted using the “Speedtest®” service developed by the American company Okla, and reflects Vodafone’s continuous investment in developing its network with the aim of providing the best communication experiences for its customers.

On this occasion, Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, CEO of Vodafone Qatar, said: “As we are always committed to providing exceptional internet experiences, Vodafone’s fiber service aims to empower customers by providing lightning-fast connections that restore Introducing speeds starting from 1Gbps is an important milestone for Vodafone Qatar, as it demonstrates its dedication to expanding the scope of Internet technology and contributing to the digital transformation of the State of Qatar in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Vodafone Qatar Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Rami Boqtar, added: “Vodafone Qatar is determined to provide the best telecom experiences in the country. The modernization of its fiber home network, which took advantage of the advanced XG-PON technology, now allows us to be fully prepared for the future. This is in line with the recent announcement of the company’s contribution to transforming Msheireb Downtown Doha into the first city with ultra-high internet speeds in the Middle East.”