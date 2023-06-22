Vodafone launches the instant activation service for the mobile card

Vodafone Qatar recently launched its user-friendly e-KYC service for customer registration through the My Vodafone mobile app.

This easy, secure and environmentally friendly digital solution allows customers to purchase a new SIM card or port their existing numbers regardless of the identity of the telecom service provider through mobile number portability, and allows customers to complete the verification of identity documents, including the Qatar ID card for immediate connection to the Vodafone network .

Through the My Vodafone App, customers can download their eSIM card or order a SIM card

The digital registration process for new mobile communications, using artificial intelligence tools, will help customers enjoy Vodafone services at any time and from anywhere, and will also represent a step forward in achieving the company’s goal of contributing to the digital transformation of the State of Qatar, in line with the Qatar National Vision. 2030.

Vodafone Qatar’s Director of Commercial and Digital Operations, Celda Bostancıoğlu, said: “Vodafone Qatar is committed to maintaining its position in the telecom space by making global investments in infrastructure, operating our business with integrity and focusing on data protection. Our goal in introducing this service is to empower customers and provide a seamless digital experience.

She added that this initiative will provide an innovative customer-focused solution, through Vodafone trips based on the e-KYC service supported by the latest eSim card technology and artificial intelligence solutions, which perfectly demonstrates Vodafone Qatar’s commitment to achieving sustainability from during innovation.