Vodafone launches unlimited packages

Vodafone Qatar has launched new Unlimited Mobile Packs that offer unlimited data and local minutes that can be used on Vodafone’s 5G network and across the GCC.

And with the new and improved packages from Vodafone, customers enjoy the freedom to communicate locally and abroad with ease and convenience. The packages offer unlimited local data for seamless browsing and streaming, unlimited local minutes, and unlimited roaming minutes and data in the GCC, making it easy for customers to stay in touch with their friends and family while traveling, without incurring any additional charges.

Vodafone Qatar Consumer Business Director Orhan Yuzal said, “Technology has become an integral part of our daily lives, and we at Vodafone understand the need for our customers to stay in touch with their loved ones wherever they are. We are pleased to introduce our enhanced unlimited packages, which provide customers with greater flexibility and the freedom to stay in touch with their friends and family seamlessly and without restrictions.”

Unlimited Plans are currently available at any Vodafone store, or online, for existing and new customers.