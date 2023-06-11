Vodafone provides an internet speed of 1 gigabyte per second

Vodafone Qatar launched advanced fiber-optic internet speeds for home connections from the GigaHome service, and became the first telecom service provider in the Middle East to offer gigabyte speeds, which sets new standards in the telecommunications industry and revolutionizes fiber-optic networks.

Vodafone customers can now access home communication services at extremely high and unprecedented speeds, starting from 1 gigabyte per second, and get almost 10 times the speed of the Internet, whether when they watch high definition content, use augmented and virtual reality devices, or enter the world of artificial intelligence. Or enjoy the performance of high-definition electronic games, or do all of these things at the same time.

The introduction of new high speeds reflects the expansion of Internet technology, to contribute to the digital transformation process in the State of Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, CEO of Vodafone Qatar, said: “As we remain committed to delivering exceptional internet experiences, Vodafone’s fiber service aims to empower customers by providing lightning-fast connections that redefine their digital capabilities. Introducing speeds starting from 1Gbps is an important milestone for Vodafone Qatar.”

Vodafone Qatar’s Chief Technology Officer, Rami Buqatar, said: “Vodafone Qatar is determined to provide the best telecom experiences in the country. The modernization of the home fiber optic network carried out by the Corporation, taking advantage of the advanced XG-PON technology, now allows us to be fully prepared for the future.”

He added, “This is in line with the recent announcement of the company’s contribution to transforming Msheireb, the heart of Doha, into the first city with ultra-high internet speeds in the Middle East.”