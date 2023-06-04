Vuya Tower in Lusail is an innovative and attractive project

Both Mazaya Real Estate Development Company and Al Namaa Real Estate Development Company revealed the developments in the Voya Tower project at the waterfront in Lusail City, where more than 55% of the housing units were sold within the first two weeks.

In this regard, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Thani, a member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Mazaya, said: “Voya” is the first modern residential tower that we are developing for sale, and we are proud to see the good turnout for the project, and this indicates people’s confidence in Mazaya and its outstanding performance in Last few years”. Sheikh Hamad added, “This success confirms the company’s leadership and its ability to provide innovative and attractive projects in the real estate sector.”

Sheikh Faisal bin Fahd Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Namaa Company, commented on this great demand for ownership in the Voya Tower: “The unique project location and the diversity of its units, in addition to the payment facilities, make ownership in the Voya residential tower a good opportunity for investors and buyers with a view to housing.”

Sheikh Faisal added: “The partnership with Mazaya Real Estate Development Company was a wise strategic decision, and he pointed out that this fruitful partnership brought together the expertise and efficiency of the two companies, which contributed to achieving exceptional results that exceeded expectations.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026, and the Voya Tower consists of 119 residential units, which vary between apartments and chalets, offered for sale. The residential units are distinguished by their modern and practical design, and they vary from one-bedroom units to four bedrooms. Some of them also have balconies with a wonderful view of the Lusail waterfront. The tower provides comprehensive amenities such as outdoor activities, swimming pools, gym and health club, as well as direct access to the beach for recreation and marine sports.