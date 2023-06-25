We strive to ensure that products reach consumers at fair prices

Yesterday, Al-Hadaf Agricultural Development Company held its annual ordinary general assembly meeting, which was established by some owners of productive Qatari farms and owners of animal production and poultry production projects in the country to work on developing, developing and serving that vital sector and its workers in coordination with the concerned authorities in the country.

During the first annual Ordinary General Assembly meeting, the shareholders approved all the items on the agenda, and Mr. Abdullah Salem Al-Sulaitin (Chairman of the Board of Directors) confirmed in his speech to the shareholders: The launch of Al-Hadaf Agricultural Development Company – as the first private Qatari shareholding company in the country for the owners of productive farms, It came to be a link between farm owners and government agencies to facilitate their work, overcome all obstacles and remove any obstacles, and work on producing, processing and distributing their products in a way that guarantees their access to all citizens and residents at fair prices compared to imported products, because local Qatari products are distinguished from imported products in terms of quality and safety. according to international standards,

Adding that one of the most important goals of establishing the company is to unite farmers and producers of livestock and poultry in the country, and for the company to work to increase the agricultural area in the country, passing through all stages of development and providing needs and requirements, leading to packing and packaging its products in accordance with international quality standards and marketing them to the consumer, as well as providing all the requirements of wealth production sectors. Animal and poultry production, developing and modernizing existing farms and establishing new farms by introducing modern technologies in order to increase and improve production and increase the size and number of animal and poultry production projects in the country, with the aim of reaching, God willing, self-sufficiency in these products throughout the year and within a specific period of time.