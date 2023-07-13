White House cocaine suspect identified

A Republican lawmaker said on Monday he believes the US Secret Service has identified a suspect who brought cocaine into the White House earlier this month, causing another major scandal within the Biden administration.

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas), a member of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum during an interview he spoke with law enforcement officials in his state and asked them how long it normally takes to run a set of fingerprints found on the bag containing the drug, and he said he was told it takes around an hour, generally.

“If there was no fingerprints, they could have told us immediately,” he said. “So, I suspect there are fingerprints, and you can run it through a database, and this was found where high-level aides and staffers are, so most of them were fingerprinted at one time or another, so they may very well already know who it belongs to and aren’t sharing with us and that’s my greatest concern and worry”.

Last week, administration officials said they believed the Secret Service would conclude its investigation by Tuesday but that timeline was later revised and pushed back.

“Secret Service briefing on White House cocaine now moved UP to Thursday, July 13 at 10 am”, noted Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram. “Will be with staff. Had been told earlier today it would be moved back until late July. But that just changed. Fox is told this means the USSS may have more to share about its inquiry”.

Last week, the agency confirmed that a white powdery substance discovered in the White House was indeed cocaine.

“The discovery prompted widespread speculation that the cocaine could have belonged to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s troubled son who has battled cocaine and crack addiction in the past and has recently been seen at the White House. However, officials did not say if the younger Biden is under suspicion”, the Daily Wire reported.

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany turned some heads during a segment last week when she made a comment regarding the drug.

The former Trump White House press secretary spoke to host Sean Hannity about recent reports that the cocaine could potentially belong to a “White House staffer”.

Drawing on her own experience, she explained that the area where the drug was found is “heavily trafficked” and said it was likely “discovered rather quickly” because the Secret Service continually monitors the space.

“So it couldn’t have been there for days and days,” McEnany said. “It had have been there for — I would say — minutes before someone took notice”.

McEneny then blasted current White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for not being better prepared with the latest information on the incident from the Secret Service when she faced a barrage of questions over the incident the previous day.

She was also miffed that Jean-Pierre’s fallback response was that the first family was not at the White House at the time of the discovery, which had already been established.

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, meanwhile, devised a genius way to identify the culprit.

“So let me get this straight, the White House is refusing to say whether the cocaine culprit will be arrested? Well, I think we should drug test EVERYONE, including Joe Biden, until we know who smuggled illegal drugs into the White House”, she tweeted.