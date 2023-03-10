White House doctor questions Joe Biden’s mental state

There is plenty of concern centering US President Joe Biden’s mental state as he has been continuously showing signs of a malfunctioned brain and repeatedly falling from the ladders of Air Force One.

According to former White House doctor, Joe Biden, being the commander-in-chief of the United States, because of his malfunctioned brain, is bringing the country closer to an all-out war with Russia and China, which would ultimately result in death of an unknown number of Americans.

Texas GOP Congressman Ronny Jackson, who previously served as the White House physician under the Obama and Trump administrations, says he has concerns about President Joe Biden.

During an appearance on Fox News, Jackson spoke about the cancerous lesion that was removed from Biden and he believes it is not only the lesion that has to be removed. Jackson’s comment, which was criticized by some, was his opinion that Biden needs to be removed from office.

“I wonder about the conversation about his capacity”, the host said to Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson. “You have been talking about the president’s cognitive abilities being a national security risk. Tell us more”.

“He’s what needs to be removed, not the lesion they found. But this is just another effort from his physician and from his medical team to distract. They’re going to talk about this. They gave us a bunch of useless information about his cholesterol and stuff that no one cares about”, the former White House doctor said.

“All we care about in this country with regards to President Biden — 80 years old, who’s got some obvious cognitive issues — is a cognitive assessment of some sort. We want something on the record to prove to us he’s cognitively capable of doing this job, and it’s almost a moot point at this stage, because we all know he’s not”, he said.

President Biden’s doctor announced last week that a skin lesion removed from his chest last month was identified as a basal cell carcinoma, which is a prevalent type of skin cancer. The doctor also stated that no additional treatment was necessary, according to reports.

During Biden’s routine physical on February 16th, his longtime physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor confirmed that all cancerous tissue had been successfully removed. Despite being 80 years old, Biden was declared “healthy, vigorous,” and “fit” to perform his duties as president by O’Connor during the examination, the Associated Press reported.

O’Connor also reported that the area where the skin lesion was removed from Biden’s chest has healed well, and the president will continue to undergo regular skin screenings as part of his standard health care plan, the AP noted.

O’Connor’s summary of Biden’s health last month stated that several non-melanoma skin cancers had been removed from the president’s body before he took office. He attributed the cancers to Biden’s extensive sun exposure during his younger years, which had been well-documented.

Former White House doctor for former President Obama, and now Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson is sounding the alarm on the possibility of World War III.

He said that what he sees as the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden, which is something others have pointed to, is bringing the United States closer to an “all-out war” with Russia.

“It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China”, the representative said.

“His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!!” he said.

This is not the first time Rep. Jackson has sounded the alarm.

The latest incident, before this, was when the president was at the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) training center.

“You know, uh…” the president said before looking confused.

He then laid the microphone down, picked it up again, and mumbled, “you guys over here”.

“WOW! What is going on with Biden here??? He’s TOTALLY lost. This man needs a cognitive exam NOW. There’s NO WAY he’s ok!!” the representative said in a tweet.

The president also appeared to struggle as he read words from the teleprompter.

In a July interview on Fox News, Jackson called Biden’s cognitive abilities into question and discussed what could be behind his struggles.

“Well, I mean, congressman, there were signs that Joe Biden was declining during the 2020 campaign. I mean, let’s face it. He stayed in the basement the whole time during the campaign. So who knew what when? Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to allow him to function? I know he goes home to Delaware a lot, more than any other president. So I guess my question is, what did Obama know? What did Jill Biden know? And who’s running the White House right now and are they covering up for these mental issues?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“Well, that’s the big question everybody’s asking, who’s really pulling the strings, who’s running the country right now? We don’t know the answer to that. We don’t know if it’s Susan Rice or Ron Klain or if it’s Joe Biden or who it is, but somebody else is doing this. They’re doing exactly what you said, they’re rolling him out at specific times during the day, he’s got good days and bad days”, Jackson began.

“And whether or not they have him on drugs, I don’t know. There are drugs out that that can increase your alertness and your memory and things of that nature, you know, cover stuff like this up temporarily. So, I’m sure some of that is going on as well, but we don’t know because his physician hasn’t stood up and took the questions that I took when I was Trump’s physician and answered those questions”, Jackson continued.

He added: “With regards to the Obama Administration and who should’ve done something about it, they saw him every day and they stayed in close contact with him, I’m sure after the Obama-Biden Administration was over. Somebody should have done something. Maria, I think they were so blinded by the fact that if Joe Biden came into office, they were going to be able to populate the entire West Wing with Obama folks, and that actually happened. Initially, there were a ton of Obama folks in the West Wing and we have Susan Rice running domestic policy right now. So, I think that they thought that the risk was worth it to get their people back into the West Wing, and they just ignored the fact that this man had some serious cognitive issues. And now they’re going to have to answer why, because it’s getting worse, it’s unsustainable at this particular point”.