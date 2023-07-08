White House twists information about cocaine recovery

The Biden White House has another budding scandal on its hands, and it won’t help that the story is already changing. Earlier this week, reports noted that areas of the White House were evacuated after officials discovered a ‘strange white powder,’ which subsequent tests confirmed to be cocaine.

Secret Service units blocked off roads around the president’s official residence, while a DC Fire Department hazmat team was dispatched to the location to investigate.

“US Secret Service Uniform Division Officers located an unknown item on the White House complex. As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded”, a USSS spokesperson told Fox News.

Sunday evening, US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Hill, “On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area”.

“The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous”, Guglielmi added. “The item was sent for further evaluation, and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending”.

But a few days later, NBC News cited sources who said the cocaine was actually found in a cubby area in the West Executive basement — an area where vehicles carrying Vice President Kamala Harris two and from the White House usually park.

Reporters Kelly O’Donnell and Megan Lebowitz noted: “The cocaine was found in an entrance area between the foyer and a lower-level lobby, the sources said. The entrance is near where some vehicles, like the vice president’s limo or SUV park. It is one floor below the main West Wing offices and the same floor as the Situation Room and a dining area”.

“What I wanted to be very clear is that this is a heavily, heavily trafficked, heavily traveled, to be more accurate, area of the campus of the White House,” White House press secretary Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

“It is where visitors to the West Wing come through.

“This is under the purview of the Secret Service,” she noted further. “They are currently investigating what happened over the weekend. So I would have to refer you to the Secret Service, the Secret Service, on all of this”.

On Truth Social Wednesday, former President Donald Trump posted about the discovery.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden”, he wrote, adding that he believed the media would simply move on from the story because most outlets lean left and generally protect Democrats.

“But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was “very small”, & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!” he added.

“Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!” Trump said in another post.

NBC News noted that President Joe Biden and his family were at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md. when the discovery was made.

Robert McDonald, a former special agent for the US Secret Service, outlined how the agency will likely investigate whose cocaine was found in the White House.

During an interview on Fox News, McDonald said he believes the agency “likely has a fairly good idea” of who is involved in the White House cocaine scandal.