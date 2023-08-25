Bangladesh’s exclusion from the recent expansion of the BRICS club is more than just a missed opportunity; it’s a glaring reflection of the diplomatic shortcomings under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. The aspiration to join the influential bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa was met with disappointment, and the reasons behind this failure raise serious questions about the current administration’s competence in international relations.

Lack of Strategy and Insight

The keen interest of Bangladesh’s policymakers in joining BRICS was evident. However, their approach was characterized by a lack of understanding, strategy, and effort. The mere act of filing an application without engaging in necessary diplomatic channels demonstrated a superficial and naiive approach.

Under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, the government failed to recognize the complexities of joining an alliance like BRICS. There was no evidence of strategic planning, communication with existing members, or deployment of special envoys to build consensus. This lack of effort is indicative of a broader failure in diplomatic acumen.

Miscommunication and Confusion

The confusion surrounding Bangladesh’s potential membership was further exacerbated by mixed signals from the government. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen’s optimistic statements were contradicted by the eventual exclusion of Bangladesh from the new members’ list.

This inconsistency reflects poorly on the government’s ability to communicate clearly and accurately with the public. It also raises questions about the administration’s understanding of international protocols and its ability to navigate complex diplomatic landscapes.

The Shadow of the Global Magnitsky Act

The Global Magnitsky Act, a US law that authorizes the government to sanction individuals and entities involved in human rights abuses and corruption, may also cast a shadow over Bangladesh’s BRICS aspirations. While the act itself may not have been a direct factor in the denial of membership, it symbolizes the international scrutiny and standards that come with participation in global alliances like BRICS. The present government’s failure to portray human rights improvements, and governance in global media could potentially make Bangladesh a victim of age-old propaganda which could impact the purview of such international regulations.

A Lesson in Realism

The failure to secure BRICS membership is not merely a diplomatic misstep; it’s a symptom of a larger problem within the present government of Bangladesh. The lack of realism, strategic planning, and competent diplomacy reveals a government that is out of touch with the demands of international relations.

The acceptance of six new members, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt, and Ethiopia, effective from 1 January 2024, underscores the fact that Bangladesh was either not properly aware of the membership criteria or did not make sufficient efforts to meet them.

Bangladesh’s exclusion from BRICS is a diplomatic failure that cannot be overlooked. It serves as a stark reminder of the shortcomings in the current government’s approach to international relations.

Under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, the government must take responsibility for this failure and learn from it. The experience should serve as a wake-up call to improve diplomatic strategies, enhance global communication, and foster a more competent and realistic approach to global opportunities.