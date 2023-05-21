With the participation of heads of state and international dignitaries, Doha addresses the world at the Qatar Economic Forum

His Excellency Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of the Permanent Supreme Committee organizing the Qatar Economic Forum and CEO of the Media City, confirmed the completion of preparations to host the forum, which begins tomorrow, Tuesday, under the title “A New Story of Global Growth”, with the participation of 2,000 guests, including about a thousand foreign guests representing 32 foreign delegations, most notably a number of heads of state, heads of international companies and leading global economists.

Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah revealed the signing of 8 new economic and commercial partnership agreements between companies and local entities from the public and private sectors, and international entities and companies in the commercial, investment and economic sectors.

Sheikh Ali added in the press conference he held prior to the launch of the forum that the procedures for participation in the forum have been facilitated through the development of the Haya platform through a special system for guests of conferences hosted by the state, including the economic forum.

He added that the third edition, which will be held under the title “A New Story of Global Growth”, discusses many regional and global issues, foremost of which is inflation, in addition to investment in emerging markets, trade and sports, economic interdependence in the Gulf and other economic and social issues.

Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah confirmed the success of the forum in its two previous editions, attributing this to many factors, the first of which is the increase in the turnout for participation in the forum, in addition to the diversity of the topics presented,

Pointing out that the organizing committee harnessed all the capabilities necessary for the success of the media coverage of the forum, in coordination with Bloomberg.

He explained that the organization of the forum this year under the title “A New Story of Global Growth” came to reflect the optimistic view of the global economy during the next stage, despite the international fluctuations that we are witnessing at the present time, considering that what distinguishes the forum most is the wide participation of representatives of the government sector and the private sector, which It will enable an accurate study of the existing economic data, and access to appropriate solutions.

Pointing out that the forum will continue to focus during this year also on the mixture between sport and economy, with the participation of many actors in various games and sports, not just football.

For his part, Mr. Mubarak Ajlan Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of the Standing Committee for Organizing Conferences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a member of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Qatar Economic Forum, stressed that Doha has always focused its efforts on improving the experience of visitors, which it worked on during this forum, in which participants will be able to reach Doha with complete ease. This was done in cooperation with the Haya platform and the Ministry of Interior, which resulted in the development of a platform and system for visitors to Qatar participating in such conferences during the next stage, which certainly contributes to increasing the number of participants in forums and conferences in Qatar.

Al-Kuwari added that the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum witnesses the participation of 32 official delegations, with the possibility of increasing the number before tomorrow, stressing that the establishment of this system enabled Qatar to overcome the biggest challenge it faced while organizing such major forums and conferences, which is to enable Doha guests to Easy access through a well-defined electronic system.

In turn, Nasser Al-Taweel, representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and a member of the Standing Committee for Organizing Conferences, praised the new visa system for conferences in coordination with the Haya platform, which greatly contributed to increasing the number of attendees from outside the country to 1,000 participants, and more than 2,000 participants in total, in addition to official delegations.

Al-Taweel added that the forum witnesses the presence of many influential personalities in major international institutions, including Mr. David Clone, CEO of Boeing, and Mr. Stephen Manuchin, former US Treasury Secretary.