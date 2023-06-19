With the start of the domestic and foreign tourism season.. 10 tricks to book hotels at cheap prices

With the start of the domestic and foreign tourism season, families are keen to enjoy vacations, especially if they have children or young people..Whether families are planning to spend the vacation in Qatar or travel abroad, there are some tricks and simple ways to get cheap prices in hotels, in light of the high rise In hotel room rates and tourist resorts.

These tricks provide the opportunity to get the cheapest hotel room reservation, but beware of fake sites.. The international travel and tourism sites show a number of these tricks that include 10 ways that contribute significantly to obtaining discounted hotel offers.

1- Specialized websites

It is the best to search and compare hotel prices

How to find a cheap hotel booking site, there is a belief that all sites offer hotel price offers in the same way, and in fact the methods of organizing hotel price offers are a comparison between hotel prices through some companies specialized in supplying hotel prices to major sites.

Offer prices vary, and hotel offers are always at different prices and at separate times, which creates a discrepancy in the prices of a particular hotel from one location to another.

The solution here is to search on sites that search for hotel prices on other sites, because this provides an opportunity to compare hotel prices on different hotel booking sites, to find great opportunities to get the cheapest hotel reservation site.

2- The number of stars

Not the best standard

Hotel prices rise with the stars, as usual, and it is what most travelers rely on before booking a specific hotel.

However, rating hotels according to stars does not mean the cleanliness of the hotel. And the number of stars is a measure of the disparity of mostly non-essential services that many travelers do not want.

In order to understand the relationship between the number of stars and services, there are names for the number of stars according to their number as follows:

Star: «tourist hotel»

It has limited facilities and services, and it is suitable for those looking to book cheap hotels.

2 stars: “typical hotel”

For tourists who are looking for a hotel reservation that is not limited to just accommodation and provides a greater number of facilities with more distinctive means of comfort.

3 stars: «a comfortable hotel»

An ideal level of comfort with more spaces inside the hotel, privileges and higher quality than hotels with fewer stars and a greater variety in terms of the number of services provided within the hotel.

4 stars: «a first-class hotel»

A distinguished level from all previous levels, with attention to additional features such as elegance, which is an important criterion in 4-star hotels, in addition to high-quality and responsive service within the hotel, and a wide variety of services and entertainment.

5 stars: «leisure hotel»

It is for lovers of excellence, luxury and sophistication by all standards and all possible amenities, in addition to world-class facilities in all its forms, and distinguished and upscale service to the smallest detail in a way that may exceed the attention of visitors and residents of the hotel themselves.

In order to book hotel rooms, you must search for services or privileges that suit you more when booking hotels with higher stars. Therefore, what must be taken into account before starting a specific hotel reservation is realizing your basic needs and finding the best hotel prices compatible with the standards, needs and services that you have previously determined.

3- The view of the room makes a difference

The view of the hotel is one of the things that raise hotel prices. It is a priority for some when booking a specific hotel.

• Overlooking the sea or river garden

• Or on one of the most famous landmarks in a country or a city is definitely a wonderful thing.

But if the priority of your plan is basically to wander from morning until evening, you may pay for something that you will not enjoy as much as you will pay for it.

So before you start your search, a simple choice also makes a big difference in hotel prices, especially the longer the stay.

4- The hotel reservation website makes a huge difference

A hotel reservation site that differentiates hotel prices, and this means that if you are looking to book the cheapest hotels, then certainly the city center or the most famous streets and places surrounding the most famous landmarks and cities to be visited in a country or in a city, which causes hotel prices to rise significantly and significantly.

To book the cheapest hotels

Do not consider the location of the hotel as a top priority, as the most popular hotel booking sites are the most expensive.

Look for a hotel that combines an acceptable price with a reasonable distance from attractions and places to visit.

There is a very important note, which is to choose the means of transportation that has a reasonable cost in order to obtain the appropriate savings for you during your travel.

The best site for booking hotels is through a plan that makes the itinerary and the places to be visited smooth and close, whether from transportation stations or from the tourist attractions to be visited in itself.

5- Compare hotel prices

in one region

Comparing hotel prices in the same area is definitely necessary, even if that is also your priority for a specific desire or under something urgent; Then limit the hotel price comparison to searching in one particular area. Hotel prices vary from one region to another, and you have to search and choose the quality and services provided.

6 – Choosing the most suitable day of the week makes it easier for you to book discounted hotels

In order to find the cheapest hotels in the cheapest days, you must follow the process of supply and demand, and it decreases and rises according to the demand for a specific hotel reservation on a specific day.

7- Hotel prices rise sharply on special occasions and holidays

Do not book hotels on holidays before you decide, “I will book a hotel on the next holiday.” You must be fully aware that the opportunity to find cheap hotel reservations will be very difficult at these times.

8- Avoid booking hotels from famous chains

Not booking a hotel within a huge chain .. When the traveler makes a reservation for a hotel in one of the Marriott or Hilton hotels or other similar hotels from the famous large chains, because the hotel prices will be very high. To get the best hotel rates, search less popular hotels.

9- Evaluation is not everything

When booking hotels

Ratings are not always a criterion for booking hotels, it is definitely an important matter, as it is one of the most important elements that must be taken into consideration before booking hotels, and you have to look first at the reasons for those ratings that prevented that hotel from awarding it an excellent degree. Reasons may be based primarily on the needs of other travelers.

10- Hotel prices sometimes decrease with the increase in duration

Finding hotel deals with long periods is in favor of hotels to make you stay longer, so if you are keen to book cheap hotels and get better hotel offers, try at least once to increase the period by a few days if that is available for you, and compare prices. Hotels again, you may find an offer more suitable for your budget.