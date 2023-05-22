Zanzibar offers tourism investment opportunities to businessmen

Qatar Chamber hosted His Excellency Dr. Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, Republic of Tanzania. The meeting, which was held at the Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Tawar Al-Kuwari, First Vice-President of the Chamber, Mr. Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Obaidly, member of the Board of Directors, and the delegation accompanying the President of Zanzibar.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations in the trade and economic fields and ways to enhance them, in addition to the investment climate and opportunities available in the two countries, as well as the promotion of trade exchange.

His Excellency Dr. Hussein Mweni, President of Zanzibar in the Republic of Tanzania, praised the relations between his country and the State of Qatar, and said that Zanzibar has made remarkable progress in attracting and securing sustainable investments for the optimal use of its resources, pointing to the existence of many investment opportunities in various sectors such as infrastructure, real estate tourism, hospitality, agriculture, industry, and energy.

He noted Zanzibar’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean near regional blocs such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), East African Community (EAC), and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which provides connectivity with large regional markets.

He pointed out that the delegation accompanying him includes officials from various economic authorities in Tanzania and Zanzibar in particular, including the Tanzanian Investment Center and the Investment Promotion Authority in Zanzibar, calling on Qatari businessmen to invest in Zanzibar, which includes feasible opportunities, especially in the real estate, tourism and hospitality sectors.

He said that Zanzibar is also interested in developing conference tourism, especially with the presence of attractive tourist resorts, as well as its interest in heritage.

For his part, HE Mohammed bin Tawar Al Kuwari praised the relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tanzania, pointing out that trade exchange between the two countries amounted to 317 million riyals last year, compared to 282 million riyals in 2021, achieving a growth of 12%.

Bin Towar pointed out that Zanzibar is an important tourist destination, pointing out that the time is right now to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two parties, and said that the Qatar Chamber supports this cooperation and can organize a seminar to highlight the investment opportunities available in Zanzibar.

For his part, Al Obaidli said that Qatari businessmen are looking forward to learning about the investment opportunities available in Zanzibar and the investment laws and facilities granted by wisdom to foreign investors, noting that there is a desire among Qatari investors to invest in Zanzibar.