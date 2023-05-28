Zanzibar welcomes Qatari businesswomen

The Qatari Businesswomen Association met with Her Excellency Mrs. Maryam Mwini, First Lady of Zanzibar, during the official visit of His Excellency Dr. Hussein Ali Mwini, President of Zanzibar, to participate in the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum 2023. The meeting was attended by HE Dr. Ambassador Fatima Mohamed Rajab, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for East Africa, Ms. Patricia Kiswaga, First Secretary at the Embassy of Tanzania in Qatar, Dr. Eileen Kondia Senkuru, Director of the Office of the First Lady and from the Qatari Businesswomen’s Association, Ms. Aisha Al-Fardan, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association and from the Board of Directors attended The administration was attended by Ms. Awatef Al-Dafa, Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Anoud bint Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani, Ms. Amal Al-Athem, Ms. Mashael Al-Ansari, in addition to Ms. Jescala Khalayli, Executive Director of the Businesswomen’s Association.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mrs. Aisha Al-Fardan, Vice-President of the Qatari Businesswomen’s Association, welcomed the first lady and all the participants in the meeting, and stressed in her speech the importance of this meeting and the association’s keenness to strengthen the friendship between women in the two countries and the importance of discussing ways to support and develop these relations, noting that The important role that women play in all political, economic and social fields, to advance their society and achieve sustainable development. She added, “We at the Qatari Businesswomen’s Association are constantly keen to create a major link between businesswomen in particular and women in general around the world to unify efforts and create new opportunities for all.”

For her part, Her Excellency Mrs. Maryam Mwini, First Lady of Zanzibar, expressed her happiness at this meeting and the warm welcome she received during her visit, indicating her gratitude for holding this meeting with the Qatari Businesswomen Association, as this meeting provides an opportunity for the two parties to talk about many issues and topics of common concern.

Her Excellency also indicated her interest in women’s and children’s issues and the challenges they face in Zanzibar and ways to address these challenges through the Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation (ZMBF), which was established by the First Lady to be a non-profit organization focused on improving the quality of life for the people of Zanzibar and aims to raise awareness, mobilize public participation and influence on Policies to support women, children and youth in Zanzibar.

During the meeting, Her Excellency extended an invitation to the Association to visit Zanzibar, learn about investment opportunities and discuss projects, ideas and proposals to improve the quality of life for women on the island, which in turn reflects on society as a whole and achieves added value to the national economy.