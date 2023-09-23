Train is one of the most comfortable modes of transportation for traveling. In it, you can lie down, sit down, rest at a convenient time and, of course, fully enjoy the scenery passing outside the window. There is no way to enjoy an online casino site when enjoying these railway journeys: you will be blown away by its beautiful views! We’ve compiled a list of 6 of the most scenic railway rides in the world for you.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (India)

This railway ride from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling will take 8 hours, and you will have to travel by train, very similar to a toy train. It even has the same name. The reason for this is simple – it runs on a very narrow road with a track width of only 60 cm. The views here are incredibly picturesque. Many scenes for Indian pictures were and are filmed along this track. From the window of the carriage, you will be able to observe green tea plantations, impenetrable jungles, and even the peaks of the Himalayan mountains.

El Chepe (Mexico)

This railroad in Mexico between Chihuahua and Los Mochis is one of the longest railway routes in Mexico. It is also known as Chihuahua Pacifico. These are over 650 kilometers, during which passengers will have to pass as many as 37 bridges and 86 tunnels. In addition, you can enjoy incredible views outside the window – cactus valleys, endless rivers, and hills, where you can not see a single living thing. It’s as if you are alone amid this nature. The apotheosis of such a trip is the opportunity to see the Copper Canyon, which is four times larger than the famous Grand Canyon in America. The train even stops for 20 minutes so that everyone can see this majestic beauty.

Qinghai-Tibet Highway (China)

This highway was only opened in 2006. But for a short time of existence, it became very famous among tourists. 80% of the way lies at an altitude of more than 4 kilometers. From there you can see incredible beauty: rivers and lakes, mountains, and valleys, over which clouds hang, while the train rides above them. But the transportation itself is not an ordinary train in our understanding. Taking into account the peculiarities of the route, the carriages are hermetically sealed, the windows have a film protecting them from UV rays, and passengers are provided with oxygen masks. Along the way, travelers can disembark for some time at 9 stations, each equipped with an observation deck.

Rocky Mountaineer (Canada)

You can cross almost all of Canada in 4 days on The Canadian train. Special seats are at the disposal of passengers – a car with a glass roof and panoramic windows.

They offer a marvelous view of crystal clear lakes and dense forests in the east of the country, as well as steep canyons and beautiful waterfalls of British Columbia. And in Winnipeg, passengers can often spot wildlife outside the window. The end of the journey will be particularly eventful. It is worth keeping your camera ready to capture Jasper, the most photographed Canadian city, and the “hoodoos” – bizarre rocks formed by karst growths.

The Rhaetian Railway Route (Switzerland – Italy)

The famous narrow gauge railroad connects Switzerland’s Coeur with Italy’s Tirano. The trip takes 4 hours and during it, tourists can see the attractive scenery of the Alpine mountains, glaciers, and mountain lakes, as well as the railway itself, which was truly a marvel of engineering. After all, it was built on the site of sharp height differences. That is why the train is constantly looping, and it is especially exciting on the open sections, which are more than 1 km above the ground. When approaching the Italian Tirano, passengers are often bewildered, because palm trees and the subtropical climate are already waiting for them there

The Tokaido Shinkansen (Japan)

The high-speed train will take you there in 2.5 hours. During this time you will be able to see the Fujiama volcano (active, by the way), rice fields, and several Japanese cities. But you should look carefully not to miss, because Shinkansen (that’s the name of the ride) moves at a speed of more than 200 km/hour.

The Bergen Line (Norway)

Going from one big Norwegian city to another, there is an opportunity to see first boundless green pastures with sheep, and in a few hours the highest plateau in Europe – Hardangervidda. At one of the highest points of the journey, there is a station where you can admire a huge glacier.

Traveling is always so exciting. Let all your wildest dreams become a reality, and a whole world full of beauty and bright impressions will open before you. And our list will help you in choosing a route. Add them to your bucket list!