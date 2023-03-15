Actress Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy

Actress Lindsay Lohan will become a mother for the first time. She announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, March 15, on her page on the Instagram social network (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

Her blog posted a photo of an infant costume with the caption “Coming soon”.

“We are inspired and excited!” the actress signed the post.

Almost 16,000 comments have already accumulated under the photo with congratulations from fans and colleagues of the star.

American actress Lindsay Lohan is best known for her roles in the films Mean Girls and The Parent Trap. She later went into business in Greece, where she opened a beach club in Mykonos.

In 2022, another US star, singer Rihanna, became a mother. The star and her boyfriend rapper Rakim Myers, known under the pseudonym A$AP Rocky, had a son on May 13.

The singer first showed her seven-month-old son in mid-December. She posted a video with the baby on TikTok.

Later, on February 13, 2023, when Rihanna performed during the final match of the Super Bowl of the US National Football League, it became known about her second pregnancy. The fact of the star’s pregnancy was confirmed by her representative.