Actress Zepyur Brutyan announces pregnancy

On March 15, actress Zepyur Brutyan first posted a photo on Instagram (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation), showing her pregnancy.

In the picture, Brutyan is in a black tight-fitting dress, showing a rounded belly.

“Waiting for a miracle. It is so interesting to observe yourself, your feelings … Perhaps this is the most expensive gift that every woman dreams of! — wrote the actress in the publication.

On August 25, 2022, Zepyur Brutyan and actor Pavel Priluchny got married. The wedding took place in Armenia. It was attended by about 50 guests.

The footage from the celebration shows that many eminent guests came to the wedding ceremony. So, the newlyweds were congratulated by actors Ilya Glinnikov, Igor Zhizhikin, Alexei Chadov, as well as singers Mot and Stas Mikhailov. The latter even performed their songs for the guests and the bride and groom themselves.

Priluchny and Brutyan met on the set of the series “In a Cage” in 2020. For the actor, this is the second marriage. Previously, he was married to a colleague on the series “Closed School” Agata Muceniece. They have two children – son Timothy and daughter Mia. Pavel and Agatha officially divorced in June 2020.

On February 22, 2023, it became known that Agata Muceniece filed a lawsuit with the Golovinsky Court of Moscow demanding that the artist be limited in his rights to an apartment. The real estate of Priluchny and Muceniece was acquired before the divorce.

Zepyur Brutyan graduated from the Higher School of Performing Arts under Konstantin Raikin. Her repertoire includes such series as “Penultimate Instance”, “Last Axel”, “Article 105”, “BIHAPPY”, “Battalion”.