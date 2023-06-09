Adhora Khan gets offer from international OTT platform

Promising Bangladeshi film actress Adhora Khan has recently received an offer from an international OTT platform for one of its upcoming web films.

The glamorous actress in known amongst the cine circuit as “stunningly glamorous and hot” while she has also been praised by moviemakers for her dedication in acting career. One of the key qualities of Adhora is her eagerness of learning while she also enjoys reputation for her dedication and zeal.

Recently, Adhora Khan’s fourth movie ‘Sultanpur’ has been getting great response from the audience. This film was previously named a ‘Border’ and was supposed to be released on ‘Amazon Prime’. Sultanpur is directed by national award-winning movie director Saikat Nasir.

The film explores the lives of those near the Bangladesh-India border, delving into the intricate world of smuggling that operates in the region. Taking on the lead role, promising actor Adhora Khan shines as the daughter of a powerful village leader residing near the border. Her portrayal breathes life into the complex dynamics and challenges faced by individuals in this unique setting, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility as an actress.

Adhora Khan recently spoke to this correspondent on her career and upcoming projects. She said, during the COVID period, her third movie ‘Pagoler Moto Bhalobashi’ was released. But due to pandemic challenges this film was not properly promoted.

Regarding an opportunity of working in a web film which is produced by an international OTT platform, Adhora Khan said, “Well, it is too early to say anything about that. I am rather surprised how you have got this news. Just keep me in your prayers and once that project will be finalized, I will certainly tell everyone about it”.

Adhora Khan is preparing herself for working in Indian movies – both Kolkata and Mumbai while she has been dreaming of working in Hollywood one day.

