As excitement builds, who will win the MLB Championship in 2023?

The MLB Championship is a prestigious award that is given to the league’s best team each year. The contenders for the title in 2023 are sure to be fighting it out amongst each other all season, and teams such as the Philadelphia Rush and the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be right up there. Philly locals, however, are not as expectant as those looking from the outsiders.

With a long way to go until the 2023 championship winners are decided, these are the two teams that we are predicting to make huge strides and be right in the mix when it comes to collecting the trophy. However, it can be difficult to know which team will actually come out on top. Pundits and bookmakers will have their own points of view of course, and this is reflected in the odds. It is difficult to ignore the odds due to the amount of data that is invested in ensuring they are of accurate value. Here’s why we expect Boston will be the team to beat.

Why will the Los Angeles Dodgers win the MLB Championship?

There are a number of factors that we have considered as to why the Dodgers will be the best Baseball team in the US in 2023. Having taken a look at the rosters of the teams, this is perhaps the major strength of Los Angeles. You can gain insight into how you think the players will perform and what attitude they have. Remember, any team can have the ability, but they need to have cohesion and ability as well. By analyzing each individual and their quality, it is possible to see quite clearly why we think the Dodgers will win the championship. The experts have them right at the top of the betting odds, as well, it is not just opinion!

As last season, the Dodgers and Padres top the chart of expected winners in the NL West division odds. If LA can land Judge to join its star-studded line-up that scored 847 runs, 40 more than anyone else, those odds may shrink. Plus, it will be interesting to see if star LHP Clayton Kershaw really returns next season, as he has mentioned, or if he retires.

Why are the Dodgers so good?

Despite losing Manny Ramirez, the Los Angeles Dodgers are showing no signs of slowing down. They are still one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. The stats speak for themselves and that is why we are predicting them to win the league. To anyone who is invested in the stats, Bleacher Report noted that Los Angeles boasts the fourth-best batting average (.278) and the best on-base percentage of any team in baseball (.357). To even the most avid LA Dodgers rival, those stats cannot be argued against.

If they are so good, where are the trophies?

Despite not having any championships to show for it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the best teams in Major League Baseball in the 2010s. It’s hard to sustain success for such a long time when players frequently change teams and free agents are available. In order to keep winning so many seasons, a team must develop its own talent so losing players to free agency doesn’t hurt as much. In terms of player development and draft success, the Dodgers have excelled more than any of the other 29 teams.

In order to have sustained success, such as the Dodgers have experienced of late, it is crucial to draft the right players. The Dodgers have always polled well when surveys are sent out to fans and pundits about why they are so good. Here are some of the categories where the team often ranks highly with fans.

The Dodgers are famous for utilizing the draft well. They often are ranked first when asked which team uses the draft and this is clear after previous signings.

The Dodgers tied with the Braves for third place (13%) regarding the team that hordes prospects the most. You only have to look over the pond at how Chelsea does it in English football.

Los Angeles, as well as the Yankees, have always been well-known for developing pitchers as well.

Lastly, the Dodgers are the team that best develops hitters. They are head and shoulders above the rest of the competition and would likely win over half the votes if a poll was put on social media.

So where you should you bet?

For now, though, we'll leave you feeling quite comfortable about placing a bet on Los Angeles Dodgers to win the Championship. Let us know if you agree.