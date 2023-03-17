Authors of ‘Dying Light’ present concept art of the new fantasy game

Studio Techland, the authors of the zombie action series Dying Light, are working on a new computer game in a fantasy setting. The developers revealed her concept art on Thursday, March 16 via their Twitter account.

On the art you can see the hero climbing a tree and contemplating the majestic temples. Nature is rich in waterfalls, mountain slopes, which are connected by bridges. A cosmic body with a large broken-off part also stands out – probably this is the Moon.

Game analyst Benji-Sales said that the story of the new game will unfold in a huge “exotic” world, which will be open for free exploration. The exact name of the game and the release date are not yet known.

It is reported that this is a high-budget project focused on the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game is being developed by former employees of CD Projekt RED and other major studios.

In February, Techland announced support for Dying Light 2: Stay Human throughout 2023. Updates, new content, and smaller improvements are being prepared for the game.

In December, Digital Foundry experts, who assess the technical condition of video games, analyzed and selected the projects of 2022 with the best graphics. The list included Dying Light 2 by Techland.