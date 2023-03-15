Charles III knighted Queen guitarist Brian May

King Charles III of Great Britain knighted Queen guitarist Brian May as a knight-bachelor. The solemn ceremony took place on March 14, writes The Sun.

Now the musician will officially be called sir. May’s wife, British actress Anita Dobson, who accompanied her husband to the award ceremony, received the title of lady, according to the TV channel ‘360’.The dedication took place after the performance of the musician on the roof of the royal residence 21 years ago, the TV channel reports.

May, who has a PhD in astrophysics and is an animal rights activist, was one of hundreds of artists, community leaders and athletes who were included in the first list of applicants for an honorary knighthood signed by King Charles III. He is honored for services to music and philanthropy.

May campaigned against badger culling and fox hunting through an animal advocacy group he founded in 2010, named Save Me after a 1980 Queen song. Some of the animals he has rescued over the years have been released onto his land.

The former Queen guitarist admitted that he already had “a certain amount of power in the world through music”. This allowed him to pursue other interesting fields such as astrophysics, work in the field of stereoscopy or 3D visualization.

Earlier, in December 2021, the seven-time world champion in Formula 1 racing, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton received a knighthood. He was knighted by Prince Charles. R.T.